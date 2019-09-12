LiveXLive Announces 'LiveCause'

LiveCause will make its debut during LiveXLive's fall 2019 livestream of Rock in Rio festival, with a goal of raising money in support of Amazonia Live, the festival's project that raises money and awareness to restore the Amazon rainforest. LiveXLive first partnered with Rock in Rio at the launch of the Amazonia Live campaign in 2016, when it livestreamed the Amazonia Live on the Rio Negro concert. Since then, Amazonia Live has planted more than 3 million trees, and set an ambitious goal of restoring 28,000 hectares in the Amazon by 2023.

"One of our primary goals has been to unite people around the universal language of music, and with LiveCause we will unite a global audience while doing a tremendous amount of good," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "We believe that there is no better place to introduce LiveCause than at Rock in Rio."

LiveXLive will launch a special beta version of LiveCause to help save the Amazon rainforest surrounding its livestream of the Rock in Rio festival on the consecutive weekends of September 27 and October 3, 2019. The Rock in Rio lineup includes Drake, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, the Black Eyed Peas, and Panic! At The Disco.

"LiveXLive's livestream brings the magic of Rock in Rio to the world," said Roberta Medina, Executive Vice President of Amazonia Live. "This partnership enhances and amplifies our "For a Better World" purposes -- it is an opportunity for the public, wherever they are, to do their part for the Amazon rainforest by participating in Fans 4 Change -- Auction For a Better World. Amazonia Live is only possible through our public donations and partnerships with world-class entities. Our purpose is to encourage and inspire people to build a better world."

Through LiveXLive's platform, LiveCause will allow artists to build fundraising opportunities and awareness campaigns for any charity into any livestreamed performance, from stand-alone tour dates, to festival appearances and private events. Money for designated causes can be raised via viewer donations, corporate sponsorship, or incentive offers, and an increase in awareness is guaranteed: LiveXLive' s distribution network is worldwide, and its viewers are engaged.

In advance of the full LiveCause launch, scheduled for early 2020, LiveXLive has expanded its livestreaming partnership with Rock in Rio to include major support for Amazonia Live, the festival's project to support the Amazon Rainforest.

This year, the Amazonia Live project will include Fans 4 Change, an auction of items donated by artists performing at Rock in Rio, including the Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink! Nile Rodgers, Ivete Sangalo, Paralamas, do Sucesso, Nickleback, Imagine Dragons, Helloween, and the Black Eyed Peas. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the continuing effort to save the Amazon Rainforest.

A next generation live social music platform, LiveXLive has globally livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the world, producing in excess of 202 hours of content featuring more than 162 artists since April 1, 2019. In addition, LiveXLive has developed a slate of original programming that includes more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. Unifying people globally through the universal language of music, LiveXLive has livestreamed concerts and festivals all over the world, from Shanghai to Mexico City.

For more information on how to donate to Amazonia Live, during Rock in Rio, please visit www.livexlive.com or https://www.esolidar.com/b/amazonialive .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

About Rock in Rio:

Conscious of the communication power of the brand, Rock in Rio's purpose is to build a better world for happier, more confident and empathetic people. In 2001, the festival affirmed its commitment to show people that small attitudes on a daily basis are the way to make the world a better place for all. In 2013, it was recognized for its accomplishment by receiving a certification of ISO 20121 - Sustainable Events Management. It generated 212.5 million direct and indirect jobs in all editions and more than R$ 97 million invested in different projects, such as sustainability, education, music, forests, etc.

In 2016, Amazonia Live was announced, a Rock in Rio project that has already guaranteed the restoration of over 73 million trees for the Amazon forest through individual donations from their public, partnerships and projects such as Amazon Sustainable Landscapes Project. The project brings the importance of forests to the global climate balance as the theme for all editions of events under 2019. In addition, Rock in Rio develops a Sustainability Plan that defines measures to reduce and compensate its ecological footprint, including waste management, energy efficiency, correct use of resources, among others. This plan is designed for organizations, sponsors and suppliers or whatever. The Sustainability Plan is being improved for each edition and is used today in all countries where the festival happens.

Rock in Rio values positive attitudes anytime and everywhere. To strengthen this positioning of the brand, the festival joins companies that have this same look and guideline. From these partnerships, a series of actions always develops based on the objective of adopting practices that think about the collective. This is how people make a better world happen: ALL TOGETHER FOR A BETTER WORLD.

