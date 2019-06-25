LiveXLive Announces New Global Brand Ambassador Perry Farrell, The Godfather Of Alternative Rock

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that Perry Farrell will join the company as a global brand ambassador. In addition to evangelizing the LiveXLive platform and service, Farrell will expand upon his pop-up "I am the DJ" audio channel to curate a 24/7 "always on" experience and co-create original episodic content in partnership with LiveXLive. He will become the company's second brand ambassador, joining hip-hop legend Nas.

Described as the "Godfather of Alternative Rock," Farrell has influenced generations of musicians and music fans. As the frontman for Jane's Addiction, he was instrumental in bringing underground music to the mainstream, and as an architect of Lollapalooza, he created the blueprint for modern music festivals. Farrell's solo work, as well as the post-Jane's bands, Porno for Pyros and Satellite Party, have kept him at the forefront of contemporary culture. His most recent solo record, "Kind Heaven," released this month, furthers his artistic legacy.

"I've been a fan of Perry's music for quite some time, and Lollapalooza was a game changer for me," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "It was more than a music festival -- it was a movement that brought music fans together and forever changed the festival experience. Our mission echoes Lollapalooza's – in creating the first social live music platform, we created an opportunity for people to come together, and by bringing music fans the best seat in the house for festivals all over the world, we changed the festival experience."

"LiveXLive is becoming the ESPN of live concerts and original music programming," Farrell said. "The platform is great for connecting artists, fans and brands around the world."

LiveXLive has livestreamed 440 artists and produced 360 hours of original content while developing a slate of original programming, including more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances as well as artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in West Hollywood, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network,' delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

