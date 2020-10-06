LiveXLive Announces Nominations & Categories For "LiveXLive Presents The Lockdown Awards"
NOMINATIONS ARE LED BY JOHN LEGEND, CAMILA CABELLO, YUNGBLOOD, ANDREA BOCELLI
VOTING STARTS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 IN 15 UNIQUE CATEGORIES TO BE LIVESTREAMED ON LIVEXLIVE DECEMBER 11, 2020
Awards Honor the Creative Revolution in Livestreaming and Pay-Per-View Content and Those Who Have Created and Distributed Programming Amidst COVID-19 Including Support for Local Venues Throughout The Evening
Oct 06, 2020, 09:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today its categories and nominees for its recently announced inaugural awards show -- 'LiveXLive Presents The Lockdown Awards' -- the show will be livestreamed on December 11, 2020 at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT on livexlive.com/TheLockdownAwards
'The Lockdown Awards', a first-of-its-kind event honoring the best of content during the time of the COVID-19 streaming and the at home entertainment content consumer boom, will be produced and distributed by LiveXLive. LiveXLive's Chief Creative Officer and former MTV and Viacom Executive Garrett English will oversee production. Nominees come from various categories of entertainment as well as platforms, not exclusive to LiveXLive
'The Lockdown Awards' will include a virtual red-carpet pre-show with celebrity appearances observing COVID-19 production guidelines. To be filled with conversation and great fashion, there will also be integrated VIP digital meet and greets with nominees and winners. In addition, there will be surprise guest, unique artist collaborations. New music and new artist discoveries will be integrated into the show along a special sweepstakes and VIP merchandise.
"In our inaugural year, 'LiveXLives Lockdown Awards' are focusing on acknowledging and celebrating the creative innovation in the live streaming space. As we honor artists' accomplishments, we will support NIVA and the ongoing efforts to enrich the venues that present artists. We are supporting an entertainment medium now and into the future that has been extraordinary during these challenging times," said Garrett English, Chief Creative Officer, LiveXLive.
Nominations were tabulated from industry executives, peers and superfans input and final winners will be based on fan voting on LiveXLive at livexlive.com/TheLockdownAwards, starting October 6, 2020 at 10:00 am ET.
Nominations and categories follow below:
1. A Quarantine Ditty: Favorite Quarantine Song
Adam Sandler – Quarantine Song, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Avenue Beat – Lowkey Fk 2020
Charlie Puth – Untitled Quarantine Song
Doug E. Fresh, Artie Green, & Gerry Gunn – Wash Your Hands: 20 Seconds or More
Will Ferrell – Wash Hand Medley, Late Late Show #HomeFest
2. All the Feels: Favorite Song for the Soul
Andra Day – Rise Up, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
Andrea Bocelli – Amazing Grace, Music for Hope
Dolly Parton – Try, A Night of Covenant House
Jennifer Hudson – Hallelujah, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
Restless Road & Kane Brown – Take Me Home, Pandora Live
3. Digital Chemistry: Favorite Duet
Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood – Remind Me
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes – What A Wonderful World, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
Jhene Aiko & H.E.R. – B.S., BET Covid Relief
Julia Michaels & JP Saxe – If The World Was Ending
Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson – Brown Skin Girl, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
4. Musicians Not Playing Music
Willow Smith – Willow Smith Does Yoga
Selena Gomez – Selena + the Chef
Cardi B – DIY Hair Mask
Justin Bieber – Plays "Floor is Lava"
Miley Cyrus – Talk Show Host "BrightMinded"
5. I Heart that Song: Favorite Cover
Allen Stone – Time After Time, Live at the Lodge
Lizzo – A Change is Gonna Come, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
MGK & Travis Barker – Misery Business
Rita Wilson – Hip Hop Hooray
Toni Cornell – Hunger Strike, Music Lives
6. Mind = Blown: Favorite Use of Tech
David Guetta – United At Home
John Legend – Bigger Love
Katy Perry – Tomorrowland Around the World
The Weeknd – TikTok Virtual Experience
Travis Scott – Travis Scott & Fortnite Present: Astronomical
7. No Stage, No Problem: Favorite Outdoor Performance
Andrea Bocelli – Amazing Grace, Music for Hope
Julia Michaels & JP Saxe – If The World Was Ending
Kygo – DJ Set, Golden Hour Festival
Maluma – Carnival, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
Megan Thee Stallion – Red Rocks Unpaused Concert, Red Rocks Unpaused
8. Room with a View: Favorite Creative Direction
BBC / Corey Baker Dance – Swan Lake, BBC Presents Swan Lake Performed in 27 Bathtubs
Erykah Badu – The Quarantine Concert Series: Apocalypse, Live from Badubotron
Janelle Monáe – Verizon Pay it Forward Concert
Keith Urban – Higher Love, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
Paris Hilton – DJ Set, TrillerFest 2020
9. Sights & Sounds: Most Like a Music Video
24kGoldn with Yungblud – City of Angels, The Yungblud Show
Kygo – DJ Set, Golden Hour Festival
Migos – Give No Fxk, TrillerFest 2020
Pearl Jam – Dance of the Clairvoyants
World of Wonder / Ru-Paul's Drag Race All-Stars 2 – Read U Wrote U (2020 Quarantine Edition)
10. Stronger Together: Favorite Group / All-Star Performance
5 Seconds of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Chris Martin, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, The Foo Fighters, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma, Faith, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, Yungblud, Zara Larsson – Times Like These, BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge
Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, John Legend, Lady Gaga, & Lang Lang,– The Prayer, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
Finneas, Ben Platt, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo Khalid, Leon Bridges Noah Cyrus, Tove Lo & Ty Dolla $ign - Beautiful Day (FINNEAS Remix), Dear Class of 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Ben Platt & Chris Jackson – New York, New York, Rise Up New York!
Post Malone & Travis Barker – About A Girl, Nirvana Tribute Livestream
11. The Best Fest: Favorite Virtual Festival
BBC Radio 1 – The Big Weekend 2020
Lollapalooza 2020
LiveXLive – Music Lives
Tomorrowland Around the World
TrillerFest 2020
12. The New New: Favorite New Music Series
D-Nice – Club Quarantine
LiveXLive – Music Lives On
Norah Jones – Mini Concerts
Timbaland & Swizz Beatz – Verzuz
Tori Kelly – QuaranTEA with Tori
Yungblud – The Yungblud Show
13. The Room Where It Happens: Favorite Home Performance
Halsey – Beautiful Stranger, Jersey4Jersey Covid Relief
John Legend – All of Me, Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome Instagram Live
Lady Gaga – Smile, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff – Brand New Funk
Zac Brown Band – Chicken Fried, Zac Brown Band July 4th Livestream for Camp Southern Ground
14. Way-Off Broadway: Favorite Musical Reunion
Hairspray Alumni feat. Celeb Actor Guest Stars – You Can't Stop the Beat, Celebration for the Actors Fund
Hamilton Cast – Alexander Hamilton, Some Good News
Kinky Boots International Pride Cast Reunion – Raise You Up, Broadway.com NYC Pride 2020
Matilda Original Cast – When I Grow Up, Matilda: The Musical
Pitch Perfect Cast / The Barton Bellas – Love on Top, Universal Pictures
15. Zoom Tune: Zoom Performance
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
Finneas, Ben Platt, Camila Cabello Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo Khalid, Leon Bridges Noah Cyrus, Tove Lo & Ty Dolla $ign – Beautiful Day (FINNEAS Remix), Dear Class of 2020
Mariah Carey – Through the Rain / Make It Happen, Rise Up New York!
SuperM – With You, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
The Rolling Stones – You Can't Always Get What You Want, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home
This outstanding group of nominees represents over 4 billion in social media reach. Hosts, guest appearances and performances are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Airing from Los Angeles and New York, The Lockdown Awards will pay tribute to amazing creative artists and independent venues across the country who have been hit hard by COVID-19 and where many of the performances will be hosted.
During COVID-19, LiveXLive has so far streamed over 1,200 artists and garnered over 83 million live streams. Since launching its livestream Pay-Per-View (PPV) and digital touring platform in May 2020, LiveXLive has sold over 50,000 PPV tickets in over 121 countries at an average price of $27.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
