LiveXLive Announces Nominations & Categories For "LiveXLive Presents The Lockdown Awards"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today its categories and nominees for its recently announced inaugural awards show -- 'LiveXLive Presents The Lockdown Awards' -- the show will be livestreamed on December 11, 2020 at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT on livexlive.com/TheLockdownAwards

'The Lockdown Awards', a first-of-its-kind event honoring the best of content during the time of the COVID-19 streaming and the at home entertainment content consumer boom, will be produced and distributed by LiveXLive. LiveXLive's Chief Creative Officer and former MTV and Viacom Executive Garrett English will oversee production. Nominees come from various categories of entertainment as well as platforms, not exclusive to LiveXLive

'The Lockdown Awards' will include a virtual red-carpet pre-show with celebrity appearances observing COVID-19 production guidelines. To be filled with conversation and great fashion, there will also be integrated VIP digital meet and greets with nominees and winners. In addition, there will be surprise guest, unique artist collaborations. New music and new artist discoveries will be integrated into the show along a special sweepstakes and VIP merchandise.

"In our inaugural year, 'LiveXLives Lockdown Awards' are focusing on acknowledging and celebrating the creative innovation in the live streaming space. As we honor artists' accomplishments, we will support NIVA and the ongoing efforts to enrich the venues that present artists. We are supporting an entertainment medium now and into the future that has been extraordinary during these challenging times," said Garrett English, Chief Creative Officer, LiveXLive.

Nominations were tabulated from industry executives, peers and superfans input and final winners will be based on fan voting on LiveXLive at livexlive.com/TheLockdownAwards , starting October 6, 2020 at 10:00 am ET.

Nominations and categories follow below:

1. A Quarantine Ditty: Favorite Quarantine Song

Adam Sandler – Quarantine Song, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Avenue Beat – Lowkey Fk 2020

Charlie Puth – Untitled Quarantine Song

Doug E. Fresh, Artie Green, & Gerry Gunn – Wash Your Hands: 20 Seconds or More

Will Ferrell – Wash Hand Medley, Late Late Show #HomeFest

2. All the Feels: Favorite Song for the Soul

Andra Day – Rise Up, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Andrea Bocelli – Amazing Grace, Music for Hope

Dolly Parton – Try, A Night of Covenant House

Jennifer Hudson – Hallelujah, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Restless Road & Kane Brown – Take Me Home, Pandora Live

3. Digital Chemistry: Favorite Duet

Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood – Remind Me

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes – What A Wonderful World, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Jhene Aiko & H.E.R. – B.S., BET Covid Relief

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe – If The World Was Ending

Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson – Brown Skin Girl, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

4. Musicians Not Playing Music

Willow Smith – Willow Smith Does Yoga

Selena Gomez – Selena + the Chef

Cardi B – DIY Hair Mask

Justin Bieber – Plays "Floor is Lava"

Miley Cyrus – Talk Show Host "BrightMinded"

5. I Heart that Song: Favorite Cover

Allen Stone – Time After Time, Live at the Lodge

Lizzo – A Change is Gonna Come, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

MGK & Travis Barker – Misery Business

Rita Wilson – Hip Hop Hooray

Toni Cornell – Hunger Strike, Music Lives

6. Mind = Blown: Favorite Use of Tech

David Guetta – United At Home

John Legend – Bigger Love

Katy Perry – Tomorrowland Around the World

The Weeknd – TikTok Virtual Experience

Travis Scott – Travis Scott & Fortnite Present: Astronomical

7. No Stage, No Problem: Favorite Outdoor Performance

Andrea Bocelli – Amazing Grace, Music for Hope

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe – If The World Was Ending

Kygo – DJ Set, Golden Hour Festival

Maluma – Carnival, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Megan Thee Stallion – Red Rocks Unpaused Concert, Red Rocks Unpaused

8. Room with a View: Favorite Creative Direction

BBC / Corey Baker Dance – Swan Lake, BBC Presents Swan Lake Performed in 27 Bathtubs

Erykah Badu – The Quarantine Concert Series: Apocalypse, Live from Badubotron

Janelle Monáe – Verizon Pay it Forward Concert

Keith Urban – Higher Love, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Paris Hilton – DJ Set, TrillerFest 2020

9. Sights & Sounds: Most Like a Music Video

24kGoldn with Yungblud – City of Angels, The Yungblud Show

Kygo – DJ Set, Golden Hour Festival

Migos – Give No Fxk, TrillerFest 2020

Pearl Jam – Dance of the Clairvoyants

World of Wonder / Ru-Paul's Drag Race All-Stars 2 – Read U Wrote U (2020 Quarantine Edition)

10. Stronger Together: Favorite Group / All-Star Performance

5 Seconds of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Chris Martin, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, The Foo Fighters, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma, Faith, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, Yungblud, Zara Larsson – Times Like These, BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge

Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, John Legend, Lady Gaga, & Lang Lang,– The Prayer, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Finneas, Ben Platt, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo Khalid, Leon Bridges Noah Cyrus, Tove Lo & Ty Dolla $ign - Beautiful Day (FINNEAS Remix), Dear Class of 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Ben Platt & Chris Jackson – New York, New York, Rise Up New York!

Post Malone & Travis Barker – About A Girl, Nirvana Tribute Livestream

11. The Best Fest: Favorite Virtual Festival

BBC Radio 1 – The Big Weekend 2020

Lollapalooza 2020

LiveXLive – Music Lives

Tomorrowland Around the World

TrillerFest 2020

12. The New New: Favorite New Music Series

D-Nice – Club Quarantine

LiveXLive – Music Lives On

Norah Jones – Mini Concerts

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz – Verzuz

Tori Kelly – QuaranTEA with Tori

Yungblud – The Yungblud Show

13. The Room Where It Happens: Favorite Home Performance

Halsey – Beautiful Stranger, Jersey4Jersey Covid Relief

John Legend – All of Me, Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome Instagram Live

Lady Gaga – Smile, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff – Brand New Funk

Zac Brown Band – Chicken Fried, Zac Brown Band July 4th Livestream for Camp Southern Ground

14. Way-Off Broadway: Favorite Musical Reunion

Hairspray Alumni feat. Celeb Actor Guest Stars – You Can't Stop the Beat, Celebration for the Actors Fund

Hamilton Cast – Alexander Hamilton, Some Good News

Kinky Boots International Pride Cast Reunion – Raise You Up, Broadway.com NYC Pride 2020

Matilda Original Cast – When I Grow Up, Matilda: The Musical

Pitch Perfect Cast / The Barton Bellas – Love on Top, Universal Pictures

15. Zoom Tune: Zoom Performance

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

Finneas, Ben Platt, Camila Cabello Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo Khalid, Leon Bridges Noah Cyrus, Tove Lo & Ty Dolla $ign – Beautiful Day (FINNEAS Remix), Dear Class of 2020

Mariah Carey – Through the Rain / Make It Happen, Rise Up New York!

SuperM – With You, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

The Rolling Stones – You Can't Always Get What You Want, Global Citizen One World: Together At Home

This outstanding group of nominees represents over 4 billion in social media reach. Hosts, guest appearances and performances are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Airing from Los Angeles and New York, The Lockdown Awards will pay tribute to amazing creative artists and independent venues across the country who have been hit hard by COVID-19 and where many of the performances will be hosted.

During COVID-19, LiveXLive has so far streamed over 1,200 artists and garnered over 83 million live streams. Since launching its livestream Pay-Per-View (PPV) and digital touring platform in May 2020, LiveXLive has sold over 50,000 PPV tickets in over 121 countries at an average price of $27.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

