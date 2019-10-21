LiveXLive Appoints Bridget Baker To Its Board Of Directors

At NBCUniversal, Ms. Baker launched CNBC and MSNBC, and played a key role steering the company into cable and emerging technologies. She was instrumental in building and later overseeing NBCU's multibillion subscription revenue business, helping to establish one of the most valuable network portfolios in the world. From 2002 – 2012, she was involved in acquisitions and integrations totaling nearly $50 billion, including Bravo, Telemundo, Vivendi/Universal, Oxygen and Comcast. Ms. Baker served on NBCU's management committee and was at the forefront of a wide range of strategic initiatives, from expanded coverage of the Olympic Games to the creation of Hulu.

"Bridget's deep expertise across the media landscape make her a perfect addition to our board as we continue to develop our programming, grow our global distribution, and expand our leadership team," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "She is an innovator and a visionary, as she has demonstrated over and over again via her extraordinary record of success building asset value across television, cable and streaming platforms."

"I am excited to join the board of directors of LiveXLive," said Ms. Baker. "LiveXLive's platform delivers global social engagement to passionate music superfans through mobile first technology and I look forward to helping shape its future."

The recipient of the Vanguard Award for Leadership, one of the cable industry's highest honors, Ms. Baker was the first and only woman to serve on the board of communications provider General Communication Inc. of Alaska until its merger in 2018 with Liberty Interactive. Ms. Baker serves on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of The Cable Center, an educational nonprofit organization that advances innovation in media and telecommunications and is a 17-year trustee of her alma mater, Pitzer College, in Claremont, CA. Ms. Baker studied Modern British Politics at Exeter College, Oxford University, and received her BA in Political Studies from Pitzer College where she was honored in 2010 as a Distinguished Alumni. With roots in Alaska, Ms. Baker began her career on Capitol Hill as an aide to United States Senator Ted Stevens and serves on the board of directors of the Ted Stevens Foundation.

Ms. Baker joins LiveXLive directors Ramin Arani, former lead portfolio manager Fidelity Investments; Craig Foster, former CFO of Amobee; Jay Krigsman, EVP and Asset Manager of the Krausz Companies; Kenneth Solomon, CEO of The Tennis Channel; Tim Spengler, President of Dentsu Aegis; Patrick Wachsberger, the founder and president of Picture Perfect and the former Co-Chairman of Lionsgate; Jerry Gold, LiveXLive's Chief Strategy Officer and former CFO of Warner Music; and LiveXLive's CEO and Chairman Robert Ellin.

A next generation live social music platform connecting bands, brands, and fans, LiveXLive has livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the world, producing in excess of 288 hours of content featuring 226 artists since April 1, 2019. LiveXLive has also developed a slate of original programming that includes more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. Unifying people globally through the universal language of music, LiveXLive has livestreamed concerts and festivals all over the world, from Shanghai to Mexico City.

