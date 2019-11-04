LiveXLive Appoints Jason Miller Global Head Of Sales And Brand Partnerships And Kyle Hoedl VP Of Marketing

"Jason and Kyle are savvy veterans of the music and media industry with hard-won expertise and unique skillsets," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "Their appointments sharpen our ability to grow revenue and market share as we intensify our focus on the biggest and best festivals globally and double-down on big brand, artist and distribution partnerships."

In his new position, Miller will oversee LiveXLive's sales team and focus on increasing the company's sponsorship, media, content and brand partnerships. In addition, he will create high-impact customized marketing solutions for brands across LiveXLive's live social music platform, helping LiveXLive develop, integrate, and amplify its music and event strategy. Miller most recently served as Executive Vice President of Advertising and Integrated Marketing at Fuse Media, where he conceptualized and implemented activations at leading music festivals, including ACL, Bonnaroo, Coachella, E3, Lollapalooza and SXSW. A senior executive at Fuse for more than 14 years, Miller worked closely with the digital team at Fuse, helping to spearhead the expansion of its non-linear strategy.

"Ad spending on music streaming platforms will exceed $1 billion in 2019, while festivals, tours, and concerts will generate sponsorship revenues of more than $1.6 billion this year," said Miller. "LiveXLive's deep musical assets, global distribution platform, and strong artist relationships present a massive opportunity for advertisers, and I look forward to combining my media and marketing experience with my personal passion for music to deliver innovative one-stop music solutions for brands and agencies."

Hoedl, a veteran of Viacom, has led marketing initiatives for fast-growing startups and global entertainment brands, most recently at MTV International, where he oversaw digital marketing and content strategy for global music events like the MTV Europe Music Awards. Prior to that he served as Director of Entertainment Strategy at 360i, working with brands like Bravo TV, USA Network, and National Geographic Channel, and as the Director of Marketing & Communications at Austin-based healthy food startup Snap Kitchen, where he managed a company rebrand and spearheaded the launch of Snap Kitchen's first-ever national marketing campaigns. In his capacity as VP of Marketing at LiveXLive, Hoedl will oversee brand marketing, marketing partnerships, subscription growth, social media and customer relationship management, and help define LiveXLive as the world's leading platform for live and recorded music and related content.

"From livestreaming the biggest music events in the world to developing original audio and video content with artists, LiveXLive is creating new ways for audiences to experience live music every day," Hoedl said. "I'm excited to create and implement new marketing and distribution strategies as we drive toward one million subscribers and beyond."

A next generation live social music platform connecting bands, brands, and fans, LiveXLive has livestreaming rights for more than 1500 music festivals and events through exclusive, multi-year partnership agreements with the world's most prominent music content providers. LiveXLive has livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the globe, producing more than 288 hours of live content featuring 226 artists since April 2019. The company has also developed a slate of original programming that includes more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots, unifying people worldwide through the universal language of music. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com .

