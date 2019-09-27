LiveXLive Brings Rock in Rio to Music Fans Worldwide with Exclusive Livestream of Iconic Festival
Sep 27, 2019, 08:57 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
What:
|
LiveXLive livestream of Rock in Rio, one of the largest and most historic music festivals in the world, live from Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
|
Who:
|
More than 50 artists will perform at Rock in Rio. The lineup this year includes Black Eyed Peas, Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, Iron Maiden, Jessie J, Dave Matthews Band, Muse, Panic! At The Disco, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Slayer. For more information, visit www.rockinrio.com.
|
When:
|
Sept. 27-29, and October 3-6; livestreams begin at 7:25PM EDT/4:25PM PDT. (Subject to change; check www.livexlive.com for daily updates.)
|
Where:
|
Live from Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, LiveXLive will livestream Rock in Rio on its next generation app and on the web at https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/rock-in-rio. The livestream can also be viewed on STIRR, and on OTT apps for IoS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, and social platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.
SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Share this article