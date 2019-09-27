LiveXLive Brings Rock in Rio to Music Fans Worldwide with Exclusive Livestream of Iconic Festival

LiveXLive livestream of Rock in Rio, one of the largest and most historic music festivals in the world, live from Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

More than 50 artists will perform at Rock in Rio. The lineup this year includes Black Eyed Peas, Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, Iron Maiden, Jessie J, Dave Matthews Band, Muse, Panic! At The Disco, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Slayer. For more information, visit www.rockinrio.com .

Where: