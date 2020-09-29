LiveXLive Brings "The Vote Ready Festival" To "Music Lives On" Franchise In Partnership With Atlantic Records' 'ATL Votes' Initiative, Elektra Music Group & HeadCount

The festival will take place Friday, October 2 , 2020 at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT for 3 hours, with at-home performances from All Time Low , Ava Max, Electric Guest, Fitz & the Tantrum, flor , grandson , Grouplove , Jax Andreson, jxdn , Larkin Poe , MICHELLE , MILCK, Misterwives, Pink Sweat$, Portugal. The Man, Raiche, Rival Sons, Rob Thomas, Royal & the Serpent, Tayla Parx, Wafia and White Reaper. Special appearances will include Jack Harlow , JoJo and Why Don't We, all to support HeadCount's mission to getting fans registered and out to vote. Check your voter registration status to RSVP.

The festival, which is free to watch on LiveXLive's site and apps, will be hosted by social media sensation and host, Los Angeles based, Ayydé. She will be joined by MTV, ENews, Hollywire and The Jam Show's Carly Henderson.

"Music is a uniting force that we've watched bring the global village together during this pandemic and every other major movement in history. Joining forces with Atlantic Records on the ATL Votes initiative in association with HeadCount to encourage Americans to vote is an important partnership as we head toward Election Day," said LiveXLive's President Dermot McCormack.

"At the beginning of 2020, with the most important election of our lifetime coming into closer view, Atlantic Records made it a company-wide priority to use our platform, resources and the powerful reach of our diverse roster of artists to get as many people educated, registered and ultimately, out to the polls in November to vote, as possible," said Nick Harvey, Atlantic Records' Director of Digital Marketing, "Democracy–and in turn, our country–doesn't function properly without full participation from its citizens. We are very fortunate to have incredible artists, managers and partners like Warner records 'partners like Elektra Music Group, Warner Records, HeadCount and LiveXLive to work alongside us in executing a truly special event we are all proud to be a part of."

"We're really excited about the lineup," said Andy Bernstein, HeadCount's founder and executive director. "It includes some acts we've worked with for a long time, and some who are new partners. But what they all have in common is that they're very committed to the cause of voter participation. Some of these artists are real leaders on that front."

"Elektra Music Group has spent this election year - working in tandem with ATL Votes, Warner Records and HeadCount - focused on helping our diverse roster of artists use their platforms to encourage fans to make their voices heard," said Annie Flook, Elektra Music Group's Senior Director of Artist Development and Touring. "We're so excited to also partner with LiveXLive on this very special event and extremely proud that so many of our artists were eager to take part to help to make an impact on both voter registration and turnout this year. Voting is absolutely vital to our democracy and we all need to stand together in order to make change."

Since launching in May 2020, LiveXLive's "Music Lives ON" franchise festival series has live streamed over 90 artists reaching over 165 million fans on social media and generating over 7.8 million views. Weekly viewership continues to climb showing a growth in brand awareness and interest in the growing franchise. Brand integrations have included artist partnerships, product placement, sponsor billboards, verbal brand mentions, and thematic integrations in the festival's content. Chipotle, Corona Electric Beach and WhiteClaw are among the brand partners activating "Music Lives ON". LiveXLive has also integrated interviews with its flagship music news and commentary series, LiveZone , into the weekly program.

