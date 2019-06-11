LiveXLive Delivers 20 Million Livestream Views Across Its Streamed Events In The First Two Months Of Fiscal 2020; Trajectory Accelerates Beyond Full Year 2019 Livestream Views Of 51 Million

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that it delivered 20 million livestream views across all its streamed events during the first two months of fiscal year 2020, outpacing the full fiscal year 2019 livestream views of 51 million. The next-generation subscription platform, which has livestreamed seven events this fiscal year, delivering live performances by 85 artists, and 125 hours of live music content, attributed its growth to the success of its newly-redesigned app, an increase in subscribers, and the addition of partnerships including its content and distribution agreement with iHeartMedia.

Between May 1 and June 1, in partnership with iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States, LiveXLive livestreamed six iHeartMedia events. In one month, the company streamed national iHeartRadio marquee events including the iHeartCountry Festival (featuring Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Chris Janson, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Lauren Alaina and an iHeartCountry Guitar Pull with Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.) and iHeartRadio Wango Tango Presented By The JUVÉDERM® Collection Of Dermal Fillers (featuring Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke with Special Guest Tyga, Ava Max, Fletcher and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. In addition, the company livestreamed various iHeartRadio Theater shows including iHeartRadio LIVE with BTS as well as the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Judah and the Lion, the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Vampire Weekend and the iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Thomas Rhett.

"As a live social music social platform, we are thrilled by the results of our partnership with iHeart," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "We've brought the best in music to a growing audience, demonstrated the power of our platform, and turned viewers into subscribers. We've also seen strong engagement – more than 235,000 social media impressions were generated in the last month – and the time music fans spend watching our livestreams has increased. "

As its monthly active users have increased from 1.1 million in May 2018 to 1.4 million as of May 2019, LiveXLive has expanded its programming from 24 festivals and events during the last fiscal year to more than fifty events and festivals during fiscal year 2020. In addition to iHeartMedia events, LiveXLive will livestream festivals including the Montreux Jazz Festival, Rock in Rio, and a slate of concerts and festivals created and promoted by Insomniac and SGE.

LiveXLive has livestreamed 440 artists and produced 360 hours of original content while developing a slate of original programming, including more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances as well as artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in West Hollywood, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading music streaming platforms and produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2018, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

