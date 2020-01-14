LiveXLive Delivers A Million Livestreams In One Night During Selena Gomez Album Release Party

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that it delivered more than a million livestreams of iHeartRadio's album release party for Selena Gomez's new album, "Rare," on January 9, 2020. LiveXLive brought the intimate event to music fans worldwide as part of its exclusive multi-year partnership with iHeartMedia.

"Selena is an extraordinary artist, and she took fantastic advantage of the opportunity to connect directly with her audience, frame her album and increase the awareness of its release," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "She is an international superstar, and she understands the global reach and essential inclusivity of livestreaming."

Selena invited her fans to participate in the event via Twitter, tweeting "I can't wait to share this special moment with you only on @livexlive!" The countless fans who chatted via LiveXLive's live social music network were equally excited, sharing exuberant comments during the livestream.

The livestream was accessible across multiple platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Selena's Facebook page and LiveXLive's Facebook page. In partnership with LiveXLive, America Movil/Claro Musica brought the livestream to music fans throughout Latin America.

A next generation live social music network unifying people worldwide through the universal language of music, LiveXLive connects fans, bands, and brands. The company holds live streaming rights for more than 1500 music festivals and events through exclusive, multi-year partnerships, and has produced nearly 300 hours of live content featuring more than 300 artists since April 2019. In addition, LiveXLive has developed and produced hundreds of hours of short-form content comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties as to the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue, ability to attract, retain and increase the number of the Company's users and paid subscribers, identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on November 8, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

