LiveXLive Establishes "The Lockdown Awards" To Honor The Creative Revolution Of Streaming And PPV Content In Music

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it launched its inaugural awards show -- The Lockdown Awards -- airing on October 23, 2020.

The Lockdown Awards, a first-of-its-kind awards show honoring the best of content during the time of the COVID-19 streaming and at home entertainment content consumer boom, will be produced and distributed in-house by LiveXLive. The Lockdown Awards will include a virtual red-carpet pre-show with celebrity appearances with socially distance guidelines and of course fashion. VIP digital meet and greets with nominees and winners will also be offered by LiveXLive for The Lockdown Awards.

Hosts, guest appearances and performances are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Airing from Los Angeles and New York, The Lockdown Awards will pay tribute to amazing creative artists and independent venues across the country who have been hit hard by COVID-19 and where many of the performances will be hosted. Nominations will come from industry executives, peers and superfans plus LiveXLive subscribers who will be voting on winners in various categories: Best Virtual Festival, Best Show Shot with an iPhone, Best Use of Technology/Zoom, Favorite Remote Duet, Biggest Star Who Got It Right, The John Legend Award for Being Ubiquitous During a Pandemic and more!

"We are living in the most unique of times," stated LiveXLive's CEO and Chairman, Robert Ellin. "The establishment of LiveXLive's Lockdown Awards is rooted in our cultural ethos to provide fans and artists opportunities to perform and provide content to fans in significant ways. This event is honoring those artists who have brought energy, joy and fun to fans around the world. Our team at LiveXLive believes that acknowledging the best of performance and production value is a tribute to those who have innovated, and revolutionized the live-touring model during this unprecedented and historic time."

During COVID-19, LiveXLive has so far streamed over 1,200 artists and garnered over 81 million livestreams. Since launching its livestream Pay-Per-View (PPV) and digital touring platform in May 2020, LiveXLive has sold over 30,000 PPV tickets in over 96 countries at an average price of $27. LiveXLive has over 877,000 paid subscribers.

The event will be in partnership with Headcount.org, supporting voter registration. For VIP packages and virtual meet and greets, visit www.livexlive.com

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

