LiveXLive Exceeds $2.0 Million In Total Pay-Per-View Sales

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has generated over $2.0 million in total sales from Pay-Per-View ("PPV") livestream concerts and vodcast/podcasts including ticket sales, merchandise, advertising and sponsorships since launch in May 2020. Over 8% of all PPV ticket buyers also became LiveXLive Annual Plus subscribers.

Recent PPV events include Pitbull , Wonho , Monsta X , Modern Drummer , , Twiddle , and Live From Out There, which has resulted in over 120 PPV shows livestreamed on LiveXLive, including, The Wood Brothers , Goose Bingo Tour , Twiddle Roots Tour , Ani DiFranco's "Prison Sessions", and Virtual Summer Camp Festival . Future exclusive LiveXLive PPV events include top artists such as Pitbull , Nelly , Jeremih , Swae Lee and many more.

"Our livestream pay-per-view and podcast/vodcast offering combines the best of LiveXLive and PodcastOne for artists and superfans to connect through audio and video content," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "The platform provides artists the ability to create, produce, distribute, market and monetize with one company and one team."

On October 17th, LiveXLive will showcase Pitbull's second unique PPV concert. A new VIP limited Timeless Bundle will be revealed this week, featuring a ticket to the October 17th concert and his brand new Timeless sunglasses available on LiveXLive.com for $45.00.

Pitbull's first concert on October 10th was sponsored by Pepsi for its "Unmute Your Voice" campaign. Pitbull 'unmuted' his voice during multiple 'segments' in the performance and encouraged music fans to unmute their voices by registering to vote. Pepsi also shared a post-show sizzle highlighting the show reminding everyone to register to vote. Pepsi is also on board as a brand partner for the launch of Pitbull's new vodcast (podcast and vodcast) "From Negative to Positive", along with StateFarm, which debuted on October 8, 2020 on LiveXLive subsidiary PodcastOne.

LiveXLive's livestream PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for livestreaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 83 million times. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Pitbull, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

