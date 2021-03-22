LiveXLive Exclusive Pay-Per-View Concert With Multi-Platinum Rapper Lil TJay For The "Lil TJay Experience"

"Looking forward to partnering with LiveXLive on my first ever PPV," commented Lil TJay. Tweet this

"Looking forward to partnering with LiveXLive on my first ever PPV. With the album coming soon, the timing was perfect. I love having the ability to connect with my fans in a unique way that brings me closer to them," says Lil TJay.

Ticket Packages for LiveXLive's livestream of The Lil TJay Experience are available starting at $15.99, offering 24-hour rewatch, t-shirts and hoodies. There are also a limited number of VIP packages including a virtual meet and greet with Lil TJay. Tickets can be found at: LiveXLive.com/LilTjay .

"Lil TJay is a rising star who has been gaining attention for the last few years now. This young rapper already has over 5 million followers on Instagram alone and has caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the industry from Pitchfork to New York Times to collaborating with Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and 6lack. With the release of his debut studio album coming, we couldn't be more excited to help him launch with a truly unique experience for him and his fans. This allows his superfans to have more access to his world and connect with his music through a VIP experience that you cannot get anywhere else," stated Roe Williams, Global Head of Talent and Artist Partnerships of LiveXLive.

LiveXLive's platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews, as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and livestream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent, including Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Blake Shelton, BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, Kygo, Madonna, MonstaX, Paul McCartney, Pitbull, Taylor Swift, Wiz Khalifa, and Yungblud.

LiveXLive's live-stream PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind-the-scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

