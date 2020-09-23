LiveXLive Exclusively Streams Virtual 2020 'iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it will exclusively stream the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One, originally scheduled for May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas on October 23. The seventh annual event, recorded live on one stage in Nashville, features performances from Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Special Performances by Morgan Evans and Gabby Barrett and Guest Appearance by Bobby Bones.

This marquee event is part of the LiveXLive multi year partnership with iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT), which runs through 2022 and includes more than 25 iHeartRadio festivals and theater shows annually– the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, the 98.7 ALT Summer Camp, the iHeartCountry Veteran's Day event, iHeartRadio's CES event and the iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball -- to international audiences.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with iHeart and bring amazing music content to fans at a time when people most need it" said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "The iHeartCountry Festival is one of our most popular events and this years lineup is stellar"

The iHeartCountry Festival is an iHeartMedia Production. Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the event. Proud partners of this year's event include Country Crock®, Jane, Progressive® Insurance, Tito's Handmade Vodka and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the exclusive charity partner.

The LiveXLive platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and podcasts. In 2020, LiveXLive's library has garnered over 81 million views worldwide. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and livestream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent including Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

LiveXLive's platform provides an end-to-end solution for artists and bands to go direct to consumer, monetize performances and digital touring, as well as sell merch and reach new audiences across LiveXLive's apps, site and OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, DISH Sling, Roku and Samsung TVs.

