LiveXLive Expands Business Development And Digital Marketing And Social Media Teams

Nikki Hart Caldeira has held various senior positions that represent her diverse background, including most recently at AXS Group LLC, AEG's now wholly-owned ticketing company that services worldwide music venues and live sporting events. Prior to AXS, she was part of Speedo's strategic leadership team through the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and worked for the NFL as Associate Counsel where she focused on sponsorship, marketing, licensing, player development, and intellectual property matters for the League, all 32 clubs, NFL Films and the NFL Network. In her new position, she will focus on LiveXLive's strategic business development and operational processes, developing growth opportunities for LiveXLive's multifaceted platform on a global level through partnerships in various industries, including telcom, auto, hotel, travel, restaurant, fitness, and home internet, among others.

Ari Molovinsky in his new position will be responsible for acquiring new and existing content and programming for both LiveXLive and PodcastOne, working across all business platforms to drive revenue growth and media integrations. Prior to joining LiveXLive, he held leadership roles at SiriusXM Radio where he was instrumental in the launching of their streaming service and held a similar position at WestwoodOne, where he helped expand their podcast network.

Jonathan Flax joins LiveXLive as Vice President, Social Media and Marketing and will oversee the brand's continued growth across social channels via the creation and execution of multiplatform content strategies for both earned and owned media. Flax's efforts will impact all of LiveXLive's platforms, including PodcastOne. Prior to joining LiveXLive, Flax was VP, Howard Stern Video where he directed video content strategy and social media distribution for Stern at SiriusXM.

"The hiring of Nikki, Ari and Jonathan comes at a time of significant growth in our flywheel of businesses and divisions," stated Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "LiveXLive's expansion has come from offering exceptional content, providing a talent platform that allows us to maximize social visibility, sponsorship opportunities and new business development while growing our employees by over 220% in less than 3 years and expanding audiences across our platforms organically and globally."

The promotion and new hires take effect immediately. Nikki Hart Caldiera will report directly to Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive, Ari Molovinsky to both Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne and Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive, Jonathan Flax to Jackie Stone, CMO of LiveXLive.

Each new hire's headshot photos can be found here , please credit LiveXLive.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

