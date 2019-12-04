LiveXLive Expands Distribution In Partnership With ReachTV

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced a multi-year content and broadcasting partnership with ReachTV, the first Nielsen-rated, linear, short-form entertainment network for viewers on the go. LiveXLive's programming will be featured across ReachTV's growing global network, including ReachTV's In Airport Network, which boasts a reach of 100+ million travelers every month. LiveXLive's music and lifestyle programming will bring bands, brands, and fans together worldwide.

LiveXLive and ReachTV will also co-produce exclusive music news and episodic content customized for the ReachTV audience and designed specifically for ReachTV's unique linear approach to short form programming. Like LiveXLive's hugely successful partnerships with iHeartMedia, Samsung, Sinclair, Tencent, and ZOOM, the partnership with ReachTV expands LiveXLive's global distribution in addition to its presence on public screens and extended TV-Anywhere networks.

"ReachTV is a valuable partner in our mission to deliver the live music experience to as many people as possible," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "Brands are increasingly buying OOH (Out of Home) and this relationship will create significant assets for our advertising partnerships going forward."

"LiveXLive has their finger squarely on the pulse of the modern music fan," said Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO and Co-Founder of ReachTV. "We are excited to go beyond the performance to bring their powerful lineup of programming to our millions of viewers."

"There is a revolution occurring in the way viewers discover and consume entertainment," said Ron Bloom, Co-Founder of ReachTV. "Together with LiveXLive, we are re-inventing the music network for today's mobile, diversified audience."

ReachTV continues to solidify its total short-form content offering for viewers with cutting-edge programming that includes lifestyle, pop culture, news and sports categories from the world's most innovative content creators such as TicToc by Bloomberg, Cheddar, Hearst, Content Stadium and OutsideTV. ReachTV is also working with traditional networks such as A&E, to redefine traditional television programming blocks, taking traditional, 30-minute programming blocks and converting them into exclusive short-form mini-blocks specifically for ReachTV's "on the go" audience. ReachTV's In Airports Network includes a selection of linear channels that reach over 30 million Nielsen-rated viewers per month across North America, including all of the top 20 designated market areas. In addition, ReachTV's social platform has over 150 million fans and has surpassed over 250 million monthly video views.

A next generation live social music platform connecting bands, brands, and fans, LiveXLive has livestreaming rights to more than 1,500 music festivals and events through exclusive, multi-year partnership agreements with the world's most prominent music content providers. LiveXLive has livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the globe, producing more than 291 hours of live content featuring more than 230 artists since April 2019. LiveXLive has created more than 300 short-form original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com .

About ReachTV

ReachTV is the first Nielsen-rated, linear, self-distributed, short-form OTT entertainment network. Considered the fastest growing new entertainment network for people on the go. ReachTV's ground-breaking in-airport linear short form channels can be seen in over 90 of the top airports in North America and are expanding globally. ReachTV airports see 100+ million travelers and generate over $900 million in food & beverage/retail revenue every month. ReachTV delivers fresh daily content on the Company's own patent pending delivery platform, which recreates the entire traditional television network ecosystem in the cloud. ReachTV Studios produces content in its penthouse studios on the top of Hollywood, and partners with world-class producers to deliver outstanding original programming for its network and other distribution channels. In addition to its original programming, ReachTV channels feature innovative short form content from a broad range of production companies and networks such as A+E Networks, Bloomberg, Refinery 29, Stadium, Business Rockstars, AMC, USA Today, Overtime Sports, and Hearst. ReachTV launched an Influencer network under ReachTV.social which has now grown in less than a year to over 150 Million fans and surpassing over 250 million monthly video views.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on November 8, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

