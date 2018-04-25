LivexLive Expands Partnership With AEG Presents, Adding Global Dance Festival And Decadence NYE To Its Livestreaming Lineup

Global Dance Festival takes place July 20-21 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver and features a collection of the top names in electronic music, such as Tiësto, Deadmau5, Future, Adventure Club and Gucci Mane, among others. Decadence NYE is the nation's largest New Year's Eve music festival across 600,000 square feet at the Colorado Convention Center. These two festivals continue to build upon LiveXLive's partnership with AEG, which now includes Hangout Music Festival, Rock on the Range, Country 500 and Bumbershoot. It also further adds to the robust programming lineup LiveXLive is building throughout the summer into the end of the year. LiveXLive will have more than 20 hours of live music content for viewers to enjoy across both festivals.

"Expanding our presence in electronic music is a priority for LiveXLive and adds to our growing festival lineup," said Rob Ellin, CEO and chairman of LiveXLive. "AEG is a leader in the music festival business, and we are excited to expand our relationship with them to bring fans more of the music they love."

LiveXLive's industry-leading production and content teams will exclusively film live performances across multiple stages from both festivals. LiveXLive will also produce original behind-the-scenes content, including artist interviews and other festival exclusives, offering fans around the world an immersive viewing experience of these events from any connected screen.

"We are excited to be working with LiveXLive to bring Global Dance and Decadence Festival to fans beyond the festival grounds," said Ha Hau, founder and creator, Global Dance Festival.

This partnership is the latest in a series of recent livestreaming announcements for LiveXLive, underscoring the desire for world-class music events to drive live digital audiences and viral views for their festival or concert. In addition to the traditional livestream format, LiveXLive will also have integrations with its LiveXLive Influencer division, creating an interactive space for fans to participate in live chats, polling and contests throughout the festival via www.livexlive.com. Fans will also be able to access the live audio and video streams as well as all LiveXLive original content from the festival through the LiveXLive website, certain LiveXLive owned channels and apps as well as select third party affiliations. In addition, the audio will be available through music streaming and personalized radio subscription service, Slacker Radio.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The company operates one of the only video streaming services for live music and original music-related content, LiveXLive, which creates a social, community-oriented experience for music lovers. The LiveXLive platform, and app, deliver premium live-streamed and on-demand video content from some of the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival, and more, with featured live performances from world-renowned artists such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, Radiohead, Chance The Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Maroon 5 and Major Lazer. Alongside the many live-streamed music events, LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, and its business also includes social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers and internet radio service Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com). For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

About AEG Presents Rocky Mountains

AEG Presents is one of the world's largest live music companies. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global concert tours, regional music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 22 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Celine Dion, and Kenny Chesney; produces over 40 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival, Desert Trip, Firefly Music Festival, Hangout Music Festival and Panorama and owns, manages or exclusively promotes in more than 80 clubs and theaters worldwide. AEG presents more than 11,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD and Madison House Presents. AEG Presents Rocky Mountains produces events at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 1STBANK Center, Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theatre, Gothic Theatre, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Pepsi Center and more in Colorado as well as events in Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Arizona. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the consummation of the proposed acquisition of Slacker, identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, successfully implementing LiveXLive Media's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in LiveXLive Media's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 and other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and LiveXLive Media disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

