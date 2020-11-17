LIVEXLIVE LAUNCHES 'LIVEXLIVE PRESENTS THE SHOW' DEBUTING WITH GRAMMY NOMINEE WIZ KHALIFA WITH A GLOBAL SOCIAL REACH OF 114 MILLION

'LIVEXLIVE PRESENTS THE SHOW' DEBUTING WITH GRAMMY NOMINEE WIZ KHALIFA TICKETS ON SALE NOW Tweet this

Included in the event's offerings will be exclusive, never before seen live performances, new music and album releases, artists interviews, special guest appearances and unique superfan sweepstakes to win backstage access and VIP experiences to upcoming concerts. THE SHOW events will start at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM ET. Early bird ticket prices start at $9.99 for Artist Passes, and $29.99 for Series Passes. Custom merchandise will also be created by the artists and will be available as limited edition/collectable offerings.

"The success of our 'LiveZone' and 'Music Lives ON' franchises opened the door for us to create 'LiveXLive Presents THE SHOW' which will be a weekly global PPV series with some of the world's most noted Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul and other popular music stars," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "This new series integrates LiveXLive's strengths to support artists and excite fans -- a theme that has carried our slate of original shows to success."

"I'm excited to be partnering with LiveXLive's THE SHOW, it's the next best thing to performing live… I want to connect with all of my fans around the world," said multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

Breaking the typical music event construct, 'Music Lives ON' streams performances live from artists' living rooms, backyards, rooftops, poolside, venues and private studios. Throughout each performance, fans are able to engage, chat with other viewers and the community. To date Music Lives ON has streamed over 150 artists and garnered approximately 9 million views. Each performance also features a host for interviews and commentary as part of LiveXLive's daily news and internet original series 'LiveZone'.

"The musical landscape has changed, and more premium artists now offer exclusive streaming concerts," said Michael Weber, FITE's COO. "Our forte at FITE is delivering the best global PPV events so we decided to get more materially involved in presenting and distributing this series of shows."

LiveXLive's newest owned and produced franchise, 'LiveXLive Presents THE SHOW' is part of the company's strategic growth of LiveXLive branded and owned PPV properties across various genres of music and entertainment alike.

So far in 2020, LiveXLive has sold over 50,000 of PPV tickets in over 121 countries at an average ticket price of $27. Past PPV events include Live From Out There, which has resulted in over 100 PPV shows livestreamed on LiveXLive, including Goose Bingo Tour , Twiddle Roots Tour , Ani DiFranco's "Prison Sessions", Modern Drummer Neil Peart Tribute , Virtual Summer Camp Festival , Wonho and K-Pop sensation, Monsta X and Pitbull .

About Wiz Khalifa

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS‎ in 2011. ‎ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits "Black and Yellow," "Roll Up," and "No Sleep" and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for "Best New Artist" at the 2011 BET Awards and "Top New Artist" at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. As a follow up to ROLLING PAPERS, Wiz Released O.N.I.F.C. in 2012. This album featured tracks "Work Hard, Play Hard" and "Remember You" featuring The Weeknd. His third studio album released in 2014, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, ‎debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart and included, hit single "We DemBoyz." Soon after, Wiz's track,‎ "See You Again," off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, "See You Again" broke records by being Spotify's most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries. In addition to winning 3 Teen Choice Awards in 2015, "See You Again" continued its success by winning a Critics' Choice Award in the "Best Song" category, winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories "Top Hot 100 Song" and "Top Rap Song," earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories "Song of the Year," "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," and "Best Song Written for Visual Media," and a Golden Globe nomination in the category "Best Original Song – Motion Picture." Wiz released his album, KHALIFA, in February 2016 as a thank you to fans which included the tracks "Bake Sale" featuring Travis Scott and "Elevated." In June of the same year, Wiz collaborated with Juicy J and TM88 to debut TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING and embarked on his co-headlining "The High Road Summer Tour" with Snoop Dogg. On April 20th, 2017, Wiz launched his mobile app, Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm, which has garnered over 10.1 million downloads and is currently being played in over eight countries and six languages. Later that year, Wiz's mixtape, LAUGH NOW, FLY LATER, was released in November and featured the chart-topping hit, "Letterman." His latest studio album, ROLLING PAPERS 2, which is certified gold, was released in July 2018. Following the release, Wiz and rap duo Rae Sremmurd hit the road for their "Dazed and Blazed Tour" throughout summer 2018. In February 2018, Wiz partnered with Sovereign Brands to create McQueen and the Violet Fog, an Award winning gin and rated by the NY Times as the "Best Gin". In April of 2019, Wiz released his 5-part docu series with Apple Music, "Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam," which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career. In the summer of 2019, Wiz went on his "Decent Exposure Summer Tour" with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. In November 2019, Wiz starred in Apple TV+'s "Dickinson," as the character of Death alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz will also be featured in the upcoming second season, which will debut on January 8, 2021. Wiz is also a series regular in Fox's animated sitcom, "Duncanville" which premiered February 2020 with a second season coming soon. Most recently, Wiz released his latest project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which features his tracks, "Contact", featuring Tyga and his latest single, "Still Wiz". In October of 2020, Wiz, along with Nextbite, launched his latest business venture, a delivery only restaurant chain, HotBox by Wiz. The restaurant is now in all major metro areas.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1400 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

About FITE :

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with 2.7MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Vizio SmartCast™, Cox Contour and the Contour Streaming Player, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, Vewd, Netgem TV, as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook . If it Happens, it's on FITE.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

