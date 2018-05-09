LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices

This year, LiveXLive plans to stream more than 27 music festivals and concerts across the globe with over 350 hours of live content as well as unique original programming. LiveXLive's livestreaming portfolio includes marquee festivals such as Rock in Rio Brazil, Rock in Rio Lisbon, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, Bumbershoot, Country 500, Paleo Festival de Nyon and Rock on the Range, among many others.

Increasing its digital footprint to include many of the most popular OTT streaming Apps, LiveXLive is now even easier for music fans to discover and gives more music fans a way to experience on-demand, fully immersive video-viewing experiences and front-row seats to some of their favorite artists and music events. The LiveXLive App is also available to fans via the LiveXLive website, mobile web, iOS and Android operating systems.

"The launch of our service across Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV demonstrates our commitment to reach consumers via all digital devices and provide a fully immersive experience that transports consumers to their favorite live events without leaving the comfort of their own home. Simultaneous to watching a livestream, consumers can chat, message and purchase merchandise at the click of a button," said Rob Ellin, CEO and chairman of LiveXLive Media. "Fueled by our innovative technology platform with its newly enhanced social capabilities, we believe the LiveXLive App is set to drive 24/7/365 engagement and revolutionize the live music experience for fans."

In addition, fans watching LiveXLive's content across their mobile and desktop devices can expect to see real-time interactive features, such as live chat options, Twitter and Instagram feeds, polls, contests, quizzes, share prompts and more. This will add another layer to the live music experience for fans.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

