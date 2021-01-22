LiveXLive Livestreaming The Davos Agenda 21 'See Me: A Global Concert'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today that LiveXLive will be streaming "See Me: A Global Concert" on Sunday, January 24th at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

"See Me: A Global Concert", part of the Opening Ceremony of the Davos Agenda 2021 of the World Economic Forum, an event filled with political, economic and academic leadership and more from around the world, will be livestreamed on LiveXLive's platform. This cinematic display of music is an original 23-minute production featuring orchestras and choirs in Beijing, Drakensberg, Florence, Kabul, Philadelphia, Vienna and São Paulo coming together in the spirit of trust, hope and connection. The film includes an original composition, See Me, by Reena Esmail. With appearances by the cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Music Director Marin Alsop , who initiated the project together with the World Economic Forum. In addition to Marin Alsop, the creative team behind the project includes Film Director Bernadette Wegenstein, Creative Director Es Devlin and Director of Photography John Benam. The project has been made possible thanks to generous support from Intesa Sanpaolo.

"The opportunity to be a part of the world's largest economic global summit is an honor. We look forward to this event as a creative opportunity to bring the universal message of music as hope to the entire world," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

"This film is built on old and new friendships, people coming together from across the world to make something remarkable", said Nico Daswani, Head of Arts and Culture for the World Economic Forum, and the Executive Producer of the Film. "We are delighted that LiveXLive has partnered with us for the broadcast of the film on its opening night."

The LiveXLive platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. In 2020, LiveXLive's library has garnered over 118 million views worldwide. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and livestream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent including Pitbull, Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Hot Chelle Rae, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, and Champagne Drip.

LiveXLive's platform provides an end-to-end solution for artists and bands to go direct to consumer, monetize performances and digital touring, as well as sell merch and reach new audiences across LiveXLive's apps, site and OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, DISH Sling, Roku and Samsung TVs.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #music lives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive.

About The Davos Agenda

The Davos Agenda is a pioneering mobilization of global leaders aimed at rebuilding trust to shape the principles, policies and partnerships needed in 2021. It features a full week of global programming dedicated to helping leaders choose innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust recovery over the next year. Heads of state, chief executives, civil society leaders, and global media will participate in almost 100 sessions spanning five themes.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

The Rose Group

[email protected]

[email protected]

424-645-4620

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.601.2500

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.