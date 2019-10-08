LiveXLive Livestreams Surge To 58 Million 2020 Fiscal Year-to-Date With Record-Setting Results For Rock In Rio Festival

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that a record-setting 12.5 million viewers tuned in to LiveXLive's recent livestream of the 2019 Rock in Rio festival. LiveXLive, which last year delivered 51 million livestreams over a 12-month period, has this year so far delivered 58 million livestreams in six months.

Owned by Live Nation, Rock in Rio is one of the world's largest and most iconic music festivals. The 2019 lineup featured Anitta, The Black Eyed Peas, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, Iron Maiden, Jessie J, Muse, Panic! At The Disco, P!nk, Charlie Puth, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nile Rodgers, and Slayer, among others.

"This is the fifth consecutive year we've livestreamed Rock in Rio, and the 2019 numbers are a reflection of LiveXLive's evolution and growth, in addition to the enduring strength of the Rock in Rio brand and the quality of this year's lineup," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "Our livestream was global, and the size and diversity of the audience illustrates music's power to unite people, as well as the success of our next generation social live music platform."

In addition to connecting bands, brands, and fans, LiveXLive's platform served as the epicenter of a community of superfans worldwide who, along with the many artists who promoted the livestream, helped to bring LiveXLive record-breaking social engagement.

"Rock in Rio was a magical moment in our career. It's always a special experience to perform in the country we call our second home, Brazil," commented will.i.am, Taboo and apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas. "We're glad that all of Brazil and the entire world had the chance to experience this amazing moment!"

A next generation live social music platform, all of LiveXLive's audio programming is hand curated by experts. Praised for its deep music well, LiveXLive has livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the world, producing in excess of 288 hours of content featuring 226 artists since April 1, 2019. LiveXLive has also developed a slate of original programming that includes more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. Unifying people globally through the universal language of music, LiveXLive has livestreamed concerts and festivals all over the world, from Shanghai to Mexico City.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "could," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

