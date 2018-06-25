LiveXLive Media Added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Our inclusion into two of the most widely followed benchmarks for small-cap and broader-market growth companies are a testament to the value we have created over the last 12 months since our transformative acquisition of Slacker Radio, successful underwritten public offering, NASDAQ listing and exponential growth with our festival streaming and content rights agreements," said Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive Media.

"We believe our momentum in the market underscores our leadership in live music streaming and commitment to unifying music fans as the world's first live social music network. Today's addition into the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes represent another key milestone for LiveXLive as we look to expand our festival footprint across the globe, positioning LiveXLive as the live and original programing leader for music and pop culture," concluded Ellin.

Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network,' delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16.2 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

