LiveXLive Media Announces A Record Weekend With More Than 14 Million Livestream Views Across Three Music Festivals

"Strong execution by our team through this festival kickoff weekend cements LiveXLive as a significant force in live music streaming," said Rob Ellin, chairman and CEO of LiveXLive Media. "Delivering more than 14 million livestream views and incredible music from more than 125 artists to our fans is a record for LiveXLive, representing the work of hundreds of talented people across three major festivals over a single weekend. This execution demonstrates how LiveXLive can scale as the demand for the streaming of live music multiplies by the day on a global basis."

In addition to the livestream views, the company also announced that its LiveXLive Studio produced 15 pilots, using crew already on the ground at each festival. LiveXLive also introduced its network of host talent, including Spotify's Global Head of Rock Allison Hagendorf and tastemaker Tommie Sunshine, to help bring these events to life.

Over the course of three days, LiveXLive and Slacker Radio successfully drove cross platform traffic across its properties. LiveXLive delivered approximately 500,000 impressions to its Slacker Radio platform. Slacker also used its proprietary data and technology to promote viewership of the music festivals on LiveXLive across its 1.4 million users.

This success further establishes LiveXLive as the leading producer and distributor of live music programming. For its fiscal March 31, 2019 year end, LiveXLive plans to stream more than 27 music festivals and concerts across the globe with over 350 hours of live content as well as unique original programming. LiveXLive's livestreaming portfolio includes marquee festivals such as Rock in Rio Brazil, Rock in Rio Lisbon, Montreux Jazz Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, Bumbershoot, Country 500, Paleo Festival de Nyon and Rock On The Range, among many others.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "would," "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, Amendment No. 5, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2017 (the "SEC") and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

