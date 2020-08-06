LiveXLive Media Announces Record Results For Q1 2021 - Raises Fiscal 2021 Guidance

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, announced today record results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

In Q1 fiscal 2021, LiveXLive posted record revenue of $10.5 million as well as record contribution margin* of $2.8 million. The increases were driven by growth in subscription revenue, strong sponsorship sales growth and improved margin expansion across LiveXLive's live music events platform. On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded a loss from operations of ($5.8) million and a net loss of ($7.5) million. On a non-GAAP basis, Adjusted Operating Loss ("AOL")* narrowed to ($0.1) million from ($4.6) million in Q1 2020.

LiveXLive CEO and Chairman, Robert Ellin, commented, "LiveXLive was uniquely positioned to benefit from the abrupt stop of live music and entertainment due to COVID-19. We have the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long term franchises in audio music, podcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, and livestreaming. Our model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales and ticketing. We are excited to raise our revenue guidance for our 2021 fiscal year based on momentum in our core businesses."

"Our Q1 results were the strongest to date and reflect the power of our business model, posting record events, viewership, revenue and operating results in Q1 fiscal 2021," said Michael Zemetra, CFO of LiveXLive. "With our recent financing, improvements in our balance sheet and the closing of PodcastOne, we believe we are in a position of strength to accelerate our business growth and aggressively move towards profitability."

Recent and Q1 Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Ended June 30, 2020 with 877,000 paid subscribers, an increase of 144,000, or 20% year-over-year.

with 877,000 paid subscribers, an increase of 144,000, or 20% year-over-year. Launched a new Pay-Per-View ("PPV") offering in May 2020 , enabling new forms of artist revenue, including digital tickets, tipping, digital meet and greets, merchandise sales and sponsorship, generating over 24,000 tickets sold to date at an average price greater than $27 per ticket. Signed an exclusive livestream PPV concert with K-Pop sensation Monsta X to air on August 8, 2020 and livestreamed Darius Rucker's annual "Darius & Friends Presented by CDW and Intel" on July 30, 2020 .

, enabling new forms of artist revenue, including digital tickets, tipping, digital meet and greets, merchandise sales and sponsorship, generating over 24,000 tickets sold to date at an average price greater than per ticket. Signed an exclusive livestream PPV concert with K-Pop sensation Monsta X to air on and livestreamed annual "Darius & Friends Presented by CDW and Intel" on . Partnered with global music sensation Pitbull in multi-year deal to develop, produce, distribute, and monetize unique original content, including PPV events and podcasts. Link to: Pitbull and LiveXLive CEO Rob Ellin interview on CNBC.

interview on CNBC. Produced and curated Music Lives, a 48-hour live digital festival featuring over 100 artists that streamed April 17 - 19, 2020 , with sponsorship from TikTok and Facebook Oculus Venues. The digital festival drove over 50 million livestream views and more than 5.0 billion video views of #musiclives. Following this success, LiveXLive launched the Music Lives ON franchise – a weekly series of livestream performances featuring established and emerging artists.

, with sponsorship from TikTok and Facebook Oculus Venues. The digital festival drove over 50 million livestream views and more than 5.0 billion video views of #musiclives. Following this success, LiveXLive launched the Music Lives ON franchise – a weekly series of livestream performances featuring established and emerging artists. Entered into separate distribution deals with XUMO, FITE and Consumable TV, expanding LiveXLive's reach and extending beyond music into comedy, sports and other genres. XUMO is a linear OTT platform reaching 45 million homes featuring original shows, artist interviews, concerts, festivals, event content, and bite-size content from around the world. FITE is a global PPV platform that will allow LiveXLive offering to include MMA fighting and boxing. Consumable TV is a syndicated platform that plugs into top Comscore-ranked publishers to reach over 100 million viewers.

Partnered with Live Nation Urban and Color of Change to livestream Lift Every Voice: a Juneteenth Special, Shaquille O'Neil and Rob Gronkowski to livestream Shaq's Fun House vs Gronk Beach and award-winning country artist Zac Brown Band to livestream July 4 th charity event.

and to livestream and award-winning country artist to livestream charity event. Announced a multi-year partnership with Corona Electric Beach for Spring Awakening Music Festival 10 th anniversary event in 2021 and produced first-ever Spring Awakening Music Festival virtual experience, benefitting MusiCares.

anniversary event in 2021 and produced first-ever Spring Awakening Music Festival virtual experience, benefitting MusiCares. Announced entering into a $15.0 million senior secured convertible financing agreement with a major existing institutional shareholder and provided notice of intention to repay existing senior secured debentures by August 31, 2020 , vastly improving LiveXLive's financial position and balance sheet.

Business Outlook

LiveXLive is raising revenue guidance and updating its full-year fiscal 2021 guidance as follows:

Revenue of $62.5 - $68.5 million , an increase of $1.5 million from prior 2021 guidance

- , an increase of from prior 2021 guidance Annualized Contribution Margin* of 30% - 35% of revenue, an improvement of over 100% YOY

Adjusted Operating Loss* of ($2.5) - ($5.0) million , representing a 70% improvement YOY at the midpoint

- , representing a 70% improvement YOY at the midpoint Capital expenditures, which principally include internally capitalized labor costs supporting the growth of our music platform, in the range of $3.0 - $5.0 million

- Expectation to livestream over 100 music festivals and events, an increase of over 140% YOY

** With respect to projected full year 2021 Adjusted Operating Loss*, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related charges and legal settlement reserves excluded from Adjusted Operating Loss*. We expect that the variability of these items could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

First Quarter 2021 and 2020 Results Summary (in $000 ' s, except per share; unaudited)





Three

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020

Three

Months

Ended

June 30,

2019 Revenue

$10,507

$9,498 Operating loss

$(5,822)

$(10,262) Adjusted Operating Loss*

$(55)

$(4,589) Net Loss

$(7,532)

$(10,966) Loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.13)

$(0.21)

First Quarter 2021 Results Summary Discussion

During Q1 fiscal 2021, LiveXLive posted record revenue of $10.5 million versus $9.5 million in Q1 fiscal 2020. The increase was largely due to the growth in advertising and sponsorship revenue, subscription revenue and PPV ticketing revenue. Licensing and sponsorship revenue increased over 350% year-over-year, offset by a 63% decline in programmatic advertising. Paid subscribers as of June 30, 2020 increased 20% to 877,000, a net increase of 144,000 as compared to 733,000 subscribers at June 30, 2019.

LiveXLive livestreamed 45 live events during Q1 2021, as compared to 9 in Q1 2020, significantly reduced the cost per event, and made incremental investments to drive long-term growth. These growth activities drove a net loss of ($7.5) million, loss from operations of ($5.8) million and Adjusted Operating Loss* of ($0.1) million in Q1 fiscal 2021.

Q1 fiscal 2021 Operating Loss of ($5.8) million was substantially lower as compared to a ($10.3) million Operating Loss in Q1 fiscal 2020. The $4.5 million improvement was largely driven by (i) a $2.3 million improvement in contribution margin* in Q1 fiscal 2021, as compared to Q1 fiscal 2020 driven by higher sponsorship revenue and a decrease in production expenses, and (ii) one-time savings initiatives in Q1 fiscal 2021 of approximately $1.4 million that included reductions of employee salaries and other expenses as a result of uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining improvement was due to lower overall operating expenses in Q1 fiscal 2021 versus Q1 fiscal 2020, partly driven by lower travel and other variable spending efficiencies created under the COVID-19 stay-at-home practices enacted throughout Q1 fiscal 2021.

Q1 fiscal 2021 AOL* of ($0.1) million improved by 98% or $4.5 million when compared to Q1 fiscal 2020 AOL* of ($4.6) million, driven by improved contribution margin* and operating expenses during the period. Q1 fiscal 2021 AOL* was driven by Music Operations Adjusted Operating Income* of $1.1 million and Corporate loss of ($1.2) million.

Capital expenditures for Q1 fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $0.8 million, which were largely driven by capitalized software costs associated with development of our integrated music player and PPV services in Q1 fiscal 2021.

At June 30, 2020, LiveXLive had approximately $17.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, which includes restricted cash of $6.7 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,300 artists in calendar 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. The Company's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

Financial Information

The tables below present financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,







2020



2019

















Revenue:



$ 10,507



$ 9,498





















Operating expenses:

















Cost of sales





7,661





9,013

Sales and marketing





1,346





1,711

Product development





2,086





2,423

General and administrative





3,985





4,825

Amortization of intangible assets





1,251





1,788

Total operating expenses





16,329





19,760

Loss from operations





(5,822)





(10,262)





















Other income (expense):

















Interest expense, net





(2,078)





(870)

Other income





370





166

Total other expense





(1,708)





(704)





















Loss before provision for income taxes





(7,530)





(10,966)





















Provision for income taxes





2





-

Net loss



$ (7,532)



$ (10,966)





















Net loss per share – basic and diluted



$ (0.13)



$ (0.21)

Weighted average common shares – basic and diluted





59,166,271





52,319,872



LiveXLive Media, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,



March 31,





2020



2020

Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,391



$ 5,702

Restricted cash



6,735





6,735

Accounts receivable, net



3,745





3,889

Prepaid expense and other assets



1,594





1,396

Total Current Assets



22,465





17,722

Property and equipment, net



3,436





3,397

Goodwill



9,672





9,672

Intangible assets, net



21,947





23,198

Other assets



107





127

Total Assets

$ 57,627



$ 54,116



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 36,975



$ 30,723

Accrued royalties



13,348





13,071

Current portion of notes payable



1,227





331

Deferred revenue



1,111





949

Current portion of unsecured convertible notes, net



5,206





-

Current portion of senior secured convertible debentures, net



7,969





2,720

Total Current Liabilities



65,836





47,794

Lease liabilities, noncurrent



23





45

Senior secured convertible debentures, net



-





6,505

Note payable, net



1,257





-

Unsecured convertible notes, net



1,719





6,794

Deferred income taxes



108





108

Total Liabilities



68,943





61,246



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Deficit















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 59,575,491 and 58,984,382 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



59





59

Additional paid in capital



124,278





120,932

Accumulated deficit



(135,653)





(128,121)

Total stockholders' deficit



(11,316)





(7,130)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$ 57,627



$ 54,116



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure (In thousands) (Unaudited) LiveXLive Media, Inc. Adjusted Operating Loss* Reconciliation



Contribution Margin



Operating Income (Loss) from Operations



Depreciation and Amortization



Stock-Based Compensation



Non- Recurring Acquisition and Realignment Costs (1)



Other Non- Operating Costs (2)



Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)*

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020









































Music Operations

$ 2,846



$ (2,465)



$ 1,974



$ 1,351



$ -



$ 254



$ 1,114

Corporate



-





(3,357)





-





1,531





290





367





(1,169)

Total

$ 2,846



$ (5,822)



$ 1,974



$ 2,882



$ 290



$ 621



$ (55)



























































Three Months Ended June 30, 2019























































Music Operations

$ 485



$ (7,019)



$ 2,229



$ 1,716



$ -



$ -



$ (3,074)

Corporate



-





(3,243)





2





1,401





-





325





(1,515)

Total

$ 485



$ (10,262)



$ 2,231



$ 3,117



$ -



$ 325



$ (4,589)







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure to GAAP Measure (In thousands) (Unaudited) . LiveXLive Media, Inc. Contribution Margin* Reconciliation



Three Months Ended June 30,







2020



2019



















Revenue:

$ 10,507



$ 9,498























Less Cost of Sales:



(7,661)





(9,013)



Contribution Margin*

$ 2,846



$ 485







