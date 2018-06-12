LiveXLive Media Appoints Jonathan Anastas As Interim Chief Marketing Officer

Anastas was most recently chief marketing officer at TEN: a Discovery Communications Company. While there, Anastas led the marketing launch of Motor Trend On Demand, the company's first over-the-top (OTT) streaming video-on demand (SVOD) service, and helped build Motor Trend into the No. 1 auto channel in the U.S. on YouTube. Prior to TEN, Anastas served as vice president, global head of digital and social for Activision Blizzard. In this role, he established "Call of Duty" as the No. 1 console game on YouTube and Facebook, helping drive the game's milestone as a $10 billion franchise, and oversaw digital marketing for both "Skylanders" and "Destiny," achieving record launch sales for new gaming intellectual property. Anastas was initially hired by Activision Blizzard to oversee Guitar Hero marketing globally.

Since joining LiveXLive, Jonathan's contributions include marketing strategies that helped deliver both LiveXLive's record-setting May 2018 of more than 17 million livestreams combined for EDC Las Vegas, Rock On The Range, Hangout and the Country 500 music festivals, as well as the addition of 20,000 new Slacker subscribers to date in the first fiscal quarter of 2019 bringing total paid subscribers to 467,000.

"Jonathan's marketing leadership has already helped LiveXLive and Slacker grow even faster, converting superfans to subscribers, while leveraging the power of social media and live music to unify people around the world," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "His track record driving digital revenue growth in industries targeting people 13-34 is key to building our business and our brands in today's content ecosystem. He joins a strong management team, all focused on making LiveXLive a top global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment."

"LiveXLive is perfectly positioned to benefit from the combined power of live music, the shift in both content consumption and advertising spend to digital platforms and the rise of a generation who were not raised on old-economy media or commerce. It's an incredibly exciting time to come on board," said Jonathan Anastas, Interim Chief Marketing Officer of LiveXLive. "LiveXLive has already established itself as a leader in the space, and I am honored to be able to share my experience and ideas in an effort to drive the company to even further heights of success."

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network,' delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "would," "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, Amendment No. 5, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2017 (the "SEC") and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

