LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway

WHAT:
LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, is set to livestream Country 500, "The Great American Music Fest at Daytona," this Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, 2018, to country music fans worldwide.
LiveXLive will livestream all three days of the festival. Each day of Country 500, fans will watch select performances from the star-studded lineup against the backdrop of the Daytona International Speedway, the "World Center of Racing," and one of sport's most iconic locations.
WHO:
LiveXLive will unveil the streaming lineup prior to the start of the festival each day. To see a list of all the artists performing at Country 500, please visit: http://www.country500.com/lineup/.
*Note that not all artists will livestream and that artist times and streaming availability are subject to change.
WHEN:
Friday, May 25, 2018, - Streaming will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 26, 2018 – Streaming will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 27, 2018 – Streaming will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET
WHERE:
The stream will be available globally on www.livexlive.com as well as the LiveXLive apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.
MORE:
To learn more about LiveXLive and to see a full streaming lineup, visit www.livexlive.com.
