LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, is set to livestream Country 500, "The Great American Music Fest at Daytona," this Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, 2018, to country music fans worldwide.



LiveXLive will livestream all three days of the festival. Each day of Country 500, fans will watch select performances from the star-studded lineup against the backdrop of the Daytona International Speedway, the "World Center of Racing," and one of sport's most iconic locations.



LiveXLive will unveil the streaming lineup prior to the start of the festival each day. To see a list of all the artists performing at Country 500, please visit: http://www.country500.com/lineup/.




*Note that not all artists will livestream and that artist times and streaming availability are subject to change.


Friday, May 25, 2018, - Streaming will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 26, 2018 – Streaming will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 27, 2018 – Streaming will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET


The stream will be available globally on www.livexlive.com as well as the LiveXLive apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.


To learn more about LiveXLive and to see a full streaming lineup, visit www.livexlive.com.

 

