LiveXLive Media To Livestream Rock On The Range

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive") Beginning this Friday, May 18th, LiveXLive, a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, is livestreaming performances to music fans worldwide from Rock On The Range, America's largest and most-acclaimed rock festival.
|
The three-day festival takes place May 18- 20, 2018, at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, and features some of the heaviest names in rock and metal. Known as the place "Where Rock Lives," Rock On The Range headliners include: Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, Godsmack, A Perfect Circle, and Stone Sour.
|
LiveXLive will stream all three days of the festival.
|
WHO:
|
The streaming lineup is scheduled to include rock-music heavyweights such as:
|
• Avenged Sevenfold
|
• Stone Sour
|
• Bullet For My Valentine
|
• Three Days Grace
|
• Godsmack
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, May 18 - Performances will run from 5:00 p.m. ET - 10:30 p.m. ET
|
Saturday, May 19 - Performances will run from 5:00 p.m. ET - 10:45 p.m. ET
|
Sunday, May 20 - Performances will run from 5:00 p.m. ET - 11:00 p.m. ET
|
*Note that artist times and streaming availability are subject to change.
|
WHERE:
|
The stream will be available globally on www.livexlive.com as well as the LiveXLive apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Additionally, the LiveXLive player can be also be found on loudwire.com and UltimateClassicRock.com.
|
MORE:
|
To learn more about LiveXLive and see a full lineup visit www.livexlive.com
SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Share this article