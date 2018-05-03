LiveXLive Media to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Needham & Company's Emerging Technology Conference is being held on May 15-16, 2018 at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City. LiveXLive Media Chairman and CEO, Rob Ellin is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 15 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day, which can be scheduled through your Needham institutional sales representative or the company's investor relations firm, MZ Group. The presentation will be webcast live here and accessible for recorded replay 90 days following the event on LiveXLive Media's IR website here.

The Ladenburg Thalmann Technology EXPO 2018 is being held on May 31, 2018 at Convene 101 Park Avenue in New York City. LiveXLive Media Chairman and CEO, Rob Ellin is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 31 and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann representative at (212) 364-3418 or via e-mail at afuruno@ladenburg.com. You may also email your request to chris.tyson@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Needham & Company's Emerging Technology Conference

Needham & Company's Emerging Technology Conference (NETC) will highlight companies in the Consumer, Internet & Digital Media and Software & Services verticals that we believe are most likely to win in today's rapidly changing competitive environment, as well as those most likely to redefine the investment landscape. This high-impact conference will provide an audience of approximately 500 growth-oriented institutional investors as well as VCs and private equity money managers. One-on-one meetings will be available for qualified investors. Please contact your Needham salesperson for registration details as space will be limited. For more information on Needham & Company, please click here.

About the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology EXPO 2018

The Ladenburg Technology Expo will feature presentations from the management of nearly 40 technology companies covering connectivity, cloud and enterprise software, cyber-security, media, semiconductors, IP and equipment, wireless charging, mobility and power, virtual reality, block-chain and e-commerce and will include one-on-one meetings with investors. In addition, many companies will be providing live demonstrations of their products and offerings which will provide an additional opportunity to interact with management teams. For more information on Ladenburg Thalmann, please click here.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. LiveXLive Media is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

