LiveXLive Media to Present at B.Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on October 3, 2019

B.Riley Consumer & Media Conference

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Location: Sofitel Hotel, New York, NY

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

