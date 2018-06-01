LiveXLive Media to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference on June 5, 2018

LiveXLive Media Chairman and CEO Robert Ellin and the senior management team are scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 5th at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Management will discuss the company's recent record weekend with more than 14 million livestream views from its simultaneous livestream of EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival and Rock On The Range on May 18-20, 2018.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with LiveXLive Media management, please log-in via the link provided in your invitation. You may also email your request to chris.tyson@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50M-$300M to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more details, please click here.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. LiveXLive Media is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

