LiveXLive Media to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 10, 2018

LiveXLive Media CEO and Chairman Robert Ellin is scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Management will discuss the company's recent partnership announcement with Insomniac including the launch of its new dedicated Insomniac Channel in advance of its stream of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, the largest dance music festival in North America on May 18-20, 2018.

To schedule a meeting, please click here to register for the conference or you may also email your request to chris.tyson@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About the MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting high-performing small and microcap companies with committed investors. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive companies, learn from various expert panels, and network with other small and microcap investors. For more information, please click here.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The Company operates one of the only video streaming services for live music and original music-related content, "LiveXLive," which creates a social, community-oriented experience for music lovers. The LiveXLive platform, and app, deliver premium live-streamed and on-demand video content from some of the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival, and more, with featured live performances from world-renowned artists such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, Radiohead, Chance The Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Maroon 5 and Major Lazer. Alongside the many live-streamed music events, LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The Company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, and its business also includes social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers and internet radio service Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com). For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlive-media-to-present-at-the-microcap-conference-on-april-10-2018-300623058.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.livexlive.com

