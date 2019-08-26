LiveXLive Media to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following conferences:

LD Micro SF Summit

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 4:40pm PT

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Location: JW Marriott, San Francisco, CA

Gateway Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:30pm PT *

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, CA

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:05pm ET

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

* A webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Events" section of LiveXLive's investor relations website at http://ir.livexlive.com.

