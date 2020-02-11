LiveXLive Media to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following conferences:

Wall Street Conference Retreat

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:40am PT

Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Location: Hilton West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL

JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date and Time: Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:30pm PT *

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA

* A webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Events" section of LiveXLive's investor relations website at http://ir.livexlive.com.

