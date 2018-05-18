LiveXLive Media To Stream Hangout Music Festival 2018

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), Starting Friday, May 18, LiveXLive, a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, is set to livestream this year's Hangout Music Festival to music fans around the world.





LiveXLive will stream across all three days of the festival, May 18-20. Daily livestreams will feature a diverse line-up of alternative, rock, and hip-hop artists.



WHO: Festival Performers Include:

The Chainsmokers

Foster the People

Cold War Kids

Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals

And More WHEN: Friday, May 18 – Sunday, May 20, 2018

Performances will begin daily at 4:43 p.m. CT

Rebroadcast and highlights will be streamed immediately following the last live act.





*Note that artist times and streaming availability are subject to change.



WHERE: The stream will be available globally on www.livexlive.com as well as the LiveXLive apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.



MORE: To learn more about LiveXLive and to see a full streaming lineup, visit www.livexlive.com.



About Hangout Music Festival:

The Hangout Music Fest is known for sugar white beaches, starry nights and red-hot music. The award-winning festival takes place in Gulf Shores, Alabama — just a short drive from the Pensacola, FL and Mobile, AL airports. Hangout is as much a vacation as it is a concert event. Offering more than just music, fans can take advantage of festival amenities including beach volleyball, carnival rides, Gulf-front hammocks, delicious seafood and more. It was awarded as Pollstar's "Music Festival of the Year" in 2011 and is continuously recognized as one of the best festivals in the US. The festival infuses over $40 million into the local economy each year.

