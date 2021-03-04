LiveXLive Names Andy Vick Head Of Programming And Executive Vice President Of The Company's Newly-Formed StudioOne Division

StudioOne will focus on developing and distributing new original programming and tentpole events across the LiveXLive platform including LiveXLive's OTT linear channel, social media channels, and network. Vick will create and expand digitally native content to drive subscribers, sponsors and new revenue streams across the LiveXLive flywheel - "listen, watch, attend, engage and transaction" - of audio, video, podcast/vodcasts, live-streaming, virtual goods, merchandise and pay-per-views. Podcasts will expand to include video and new scripted shows for the LiveXLive platform as well as licensing content to Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. StudioOne will also develop a wide array of partnerships with the industry including but not limited to content partners, distribution and licensing deals, talent, agencies, and management teams. StudioOne will also serve as a creative support system for Sales by developing custom, co-branded content for brand clients.

Mr. Vick is a senior level executive that has worked within the entertainment and technology industries for 15 years in strategic and creative leadership roles. Most recently, Vick was President of Virtual Reality and Immersive Entertainment at STX Entertainment, a global media company that specializes in the development, production, marketing and distribution of talent-driven content. In 2015, he co-founded and was Chief Content Officer for Surreal, Inc., an award-winning production company focused on immersive content and technology. Both Facebook and YouTube secured Surreal under large production deals to help launch their own immersive video products. Under Vick, Surreal produced over 100 VR experiences which drove hundreds of millions of views across social and YouTube channels. Talent collaborators included Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsey, Jimmy Kimmel, and Key & Peele. Surreal's partnerships included Viacom, Universal Pictures, Sony, and Disney. Surreal was acquired by STX Entertainment in 2016. Prior to launching Surreal, Vick was Head of Development at Maker Studios, the largest distributor of short-form content in the world. In 2014, The Walt Disney Company acquired Maker Studios for $750 million.

Andy Vick commented, "LiveXLive has purposely engineered themselves for a future where talent and partners can walk right through the front door and plug directly into their comprehensive and fully integrated flywheel. From interactive live streaming to on-demand video, podcasts, digital radio, OTT apps, in-person events, and custom physical goods...they are a one-stop-shop. Everyone knows this is where the music and entertainment business is headed, and lucky for me, LiveXLive is already there. I'm humbled at the opportunity and looking forward to working with the LiveXLive team to keep pushing boundaries."

Commenting on the announcement, LiveXLive's President Dermot McCormack, stated, "We continue to build on our outstanding and experienced team of successful, highly entrepreneurial executives and operational leaders. I look forward to working closely with Andy to build a unified vision between the creation and distribution of content. Andy will work with the leadership team to define a digital-facing content strategy that ties directly to the overall LiveXLive flywheel."

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by'' Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne, generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

LiveXLive IR Contact:

SOURCE LiveXLive

