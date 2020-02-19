LiveXLive Names Jackie Stone Chief Marketing Officer

"I'm thrilled that Jackie is joining our executive team," said Robert Ellin, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of LiveXLive. "She is a perfect fit for LiveXLive - she's a fierce innovator, and we're a disruptive company. Her one-of-a-kind ability to create compelling marketing programs and partnerships that fuel customer acquisition will be invaluable as we continue to connect bands, brands and fans."

In her role as CMO, Stone will be responsible for subscriptions, branding, user engagement and partnerships. "It's a very exciting time to be at LiveXLive," said Stone. "Rob and his team have built a live social music platform with a global audience. LiveXLive has a growing network, and with the recent acquisition of React Presents, we have a powerful opportunity to transform the way that people experience music." An advisor to LiveXLive since 2015, Stone will report directly to Ellin.

Described by Adweek as a "marketing maverick," Stone is a recent Top 50 OnCon Marketer Award winner. Her background includes more than 28 years of marketing leadership at diverse companies such as Madison Square Garden, MSNBC, About.com, Digitas and AOL, where she was central to the success of AOL's Studio Music Sessions as part of the marketing and events team. Stone also helped launch The Food Network and The Daily Meal and was integral to the creation of the American Express Centurion Lounge. An adjunct professor at the New York University School of Professional Studies, she earned an MBA at the University of Miami.

A next generation live social music platform connecting bands, brands and fans, LiveXLive has livestreaming rights to more than 1,500 music festivals and events through exclusive, multi-year partnership agreements with the world's most prominent music content providers. LiveXLive has livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the globe, producing more than 300 hours of live content featuring more than 300 artists since April 2019. In addition to livestreams, LiveXLive also offers music fans original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue, the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers, the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

