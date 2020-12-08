LiveXLive Names Music Talent & Branding Veteran, Roe Williams, As Global Head Of Talent And Artist Partnerships

A seasoned executive, entrepreneur, and brand specialist, in 2016, Ms. Williams founded Global Think Entertainment, an international talent procurement and consulting agency based in Los Angeles, CA. Under the GTE umbrella, Ms. Williams most recently served as the General Manager of the [email protected] record label founded by acclaimed entertainment attorney James McMillan. The label is a joint venture with Atlantic Records with a roster including the critically acclaimed YBN Cordae, YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Nahmir, Jucee Froot, SK8, and more.

In 2010, Ms. Williams served as Managing Partner and SVP of Strategic Partnerships at KWL Enterprises, a strategic holding company that includes KWL Management, the noted talent and brand development firm led by former Def Jam President & EVP of Warner Music Group and current founder of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles.

Ms. Williams partnered with Liles to aid in the talent expansion of KWL Management from a single artist – Trey Songz – to fifteen, including Big Sean, D'Angelo, Nelly, Young Jeezy, and Estelle. She led the firm's expansion into non-musical representation, including model Selita Ebanks and sports stars like four-time gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and NASCAR phenom Darrell Wallace Jr. Before joining KWL, Ms. Williams transitioned from a successful finance career as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs to serve as Chief of Staff for entertainment mogul Sean Combs.

Notable endorsement deals orchestrated by Ms. Williams include Adidas (Big Sean), Grey Goose (Trey Songz), Tosy (Justin Bieber), Office Max (Brandon Marshall), Unilever/AXE (Big Sean), Calvin Klein (Trey Songz) and General Mills (Nelly).

Ms. Williams commented, "My career trajectory has always been about artists first, which is very much the centerpiece of LiveXLive's flywheel philosophy in all of the platforms they operate. The ability to join a team with this level of skill, creativity and future thinking made it an easy choice for me. The music and entertainment industries are in the midst of a revolution. LiveXLive is leading the way not only in streaming live and pay per view, but in multiple innovative and original formats from awards shows to podcasts to virtual festivals. I am joining to help keep the company ahead of the creative and cultural curves in entertainment and music by partnering authentically with artists, audiences and brands."

LiveXLive's President Dermot McCormack stated, "Roe has proven to be a successful brand builder through innovative platforms for her established clients and their brand partners. Her expertise, industry connections and deal-making skills are a welcome addition to our management team."

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1500 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok with over 100 performances. The Company's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 350 podcast episodes produced weekly.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

