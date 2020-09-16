LiveXLive Officially Opens Digital Pay-Per-View Ticket Sales for Pitbull's Exclusive Virtual Tour to be Held on October 10th and 17th

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop-culture, announced today that tickets for an exclusive livestream concert experience with platinum selling artist, Grammy Award Winner and worldwide star, Pitbull, will go on sale today, September 16th. Fans can purchase tickets exclusively through LiveXLive at: http://www.livexlive.com/Pitbull .

LiveXLive will exclusively produce and air two unique global pay-per-view ("PPV") events with Mr. Worldwide during National Hispanic Heritage Month. These two-time global events will take place on Saturday, October 10th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT and Saturday, October 17th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

In addition, Pitbull will be launching his new podcast 'Negative to Positive' on LiveXLive's leading podcast network, PodcastOne , on September 23rd. With strong advertiser support the podcast and vodcast will kick off with legendary artists such as Flo Rida, Lil Jon and noted producer Uncle Luke aka Luther Campbell from 2 Live Crew.

This livestream PPV performance is an experience that will allow fans from all over the world to dance and party in their living rooms or backyards while enjoying a safe viewing of the global sensation, Mr. Worldwide. With two unique events filling your home with music, a major dance party and the joy of Pitbull's performance, each show will have unique setlists as well as additional surprises. The events will be streamed from Pitbull's SLAM! Charter School in Miami. Pitbull has created over 10 charter schools around the country with an integrated academic approach focusing on Sports, Leadership, Arts and Management in a general learning environment primarily focusing on underserved youth. Pre-COVID, it was Pitbull's intention to host these events as a graduate and teacher appreciation celebration.

The full performance on LiveXLive will include a variety of ticket options including merch, as well as a package to view both shows. Premium tiered pricing includes exclusive merchandise, a package including tickets to both performances and other event-exclusive perks. Ticket prices start at $14.99 with bundles available for both shows and exclusive merch starting today on LiveXLive.com .

"It's an honor to partner with LiveXLive on our first global pay-per-view concert 'Live and Timeless' and podcast 'Negative to Positive'," said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "The pay-per-view concert is going to be a good time, it will allow fans around the globe to escape, especially with everything that's happening in the world right now. We are going to get loose, wild and off the chain, Dale!"

"Our partnership with Pitbull, with both his livestream concert performances as well as his future podcast and vodcast franchise, defines the potency of compelling livestream digital entertainment and content. His performances in October will be filled with great heart, energy and soul, bringing joy to his fan base that spans the globe," stated Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive.

So far in 2020, LiveXLive has sold tens of thousands of pay-per-view ("PPV") tickets in over 121 countries at an average ticket price of $27 and with overall ticket sales totaling over $1.2 million. LiveXLive's recent PPV event with K-Pop sensation Monsta X sold out VIP tickets in under two minutes, and total tickets sold were the equivalent of a sold-out show at Staples Center.

Past PPV events include Live From Out There, which has resulted in over 100 PPV shows livestreamed on LiveXLive, including Goose Bingo Tour , Twiddle Roots Tour , Ani DiFranco's "Prison Sessions", Modern Drummer Neil Peart Tribute , Virtual Summer Camp Festival and K-Pop sensation, Monsta X . Future scheduled PPV events include top artists such as Pitbull , K-Pop Star Wonho , Nelly , Jeremih and many others.

About Pitbull

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, single sales of over 80 million, and cumulative views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. The first partnership secured through 305 Worldwide is Pitbull's multi platform marketing collaboration with Boost Mobile. Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom yet again on the Latin album LIBERTAD 548 — his first project released independently under his own Mr. 305 Records on September 27, 2019.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

