LiveXLive Partners With Allied Esports To Bring Together Live Music And Esports, The Fastest-Growing Live Entertainment Categories

Under the terms of the agreement, LiveXLive and Allied Esports will collaborate to activate LiveZone, LiveXLive's traveling studio that originates from music festivals and events to broadcast a hosted mix of music news, commentary, festival updates and artist interviews. The HyperX Esports Trucks, which provide full event and production capabilities, as well as crowd-facing LED displays, player stations, and a VIP lounge, will serve as a home base for LiveZone and provide competitive gaming experiences to festival attendees. LiveXLive will also host performances by the hottest bands – from new artists to superstars – live from the HyperX Esports Truck stage as part of LiveXLive's ongoing original concert series, LiveXLive Presents. Live Zone Live from the HyperX Esports Truck will debut in Las Vegas on September 21, 2019, during the same weekend that LiveXLive will be livestreaming the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

"With this partnership, we are bringing the two fastest-growing live entertainment categories together, enhancing the experience for both consumers and brands," said Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "We're also unifying two distinct communities -- music fans and gaming fans -- while at the same time continuing on our promise to provide the best in streaming entertainment to our core audience."

"Esports and gaming represent an expansive and emerging audience that has been incredibly hard to reach by those targeting its demographic," said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. "Partnerships with forward-thinking companies like LiveXLive will allow us to continue to bridge the gap between esports and other entertainment industries and deliver high-end, brand-friendly experiences and content for consumers around the world."

A next generation live social music platform, LiveXLive has globally livestreamed premiere music festivals from all over the world, producing in excess of 200 hours of content featuring more than 160 artists since April 1, 2019. In addition, LiveXLive has developed a slate of original programming that includes more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. Unifying people globally through the universal language of music, LiveXLive has livestreamed concerts and festivals all over the world, from Shanghai to Mexico City.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

About Allied Esports

Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for 2019, Allied Esports is a leading esports entertainment company with a global network of dedicated esports properties and content production facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve as both competition battlegrounds and everyday content generation hubs.

Through direct operation and affiliate relationships via the Allied Esports Property Network, the first esports venue affiliate program available to partners looking to open new esports facilities around the world, Allied Esports' locations currently include 11 properties in the top three esports markets across the globe: North America's HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, HyperX Esports Truck, Esports Arena Orange County and Esports Arena Oakland; Europe's HyperX Esports Truck and HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany; and China's Lianmeng Dianjing in Beijing, Lianmeng Dianjing SEG Arena in Shenzhen, Lianmeng Dianjing Tianjin Arena, Lianmeng Dianjing Gui'an Arena and Lianmeng Dianjing LGD Gaming Hangzhou Arena. The Allied Esports Property Network's 12th property, run by Fortress Esports, is expected to open in Melbourne, Australia in 2019.

For more information about Allied Esports and its global network of properties, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports . Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful entertainment brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). Allied Esports Entertainment was created in August 2019 when Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. completed its business combination with Allied Esports and WPT Enterprises. For more information about Allied Esports Entertainment and its subsidiaries, please visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "can," "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "could," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Neither LiveXLive nor AESE undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

These factors with respect to LiveXLive include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing LiveXLive 's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in LiveXLive's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019, and in LiveXLive's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and LiveXLive disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

Important factors, among others, that may affect AESE's actual results or outcomes include: the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; costs related to the business combination; AESE's ability to execute on its business plan; the ability to retain key personnel; potential litigation; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for AESE's services..

