LiveXLive Presents The STIRR Music Series

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, and STIRR, a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI), today announced that they have partnered to live stream 12 music events. Building on the success of the LiveXLive/STIRR livestream of EDC Las Vegas in May 2019, the events will live stream on a new STIRR Music pop-up channel.

The series, launching in late August, will feature livestreams from iHeartRadio events, as well as top-tier festivals and concerts such as Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of the largest festivals in the world. Spanning two weekends -- September 27 - 29 and October 3 - 6, 2019 -- Rock in Rio headliners this year include global superstars Drake, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and P!nk.

Other livestreams in the series, featuring some of the most popular names in music, will be announced closer to the date of the events.

In addition to the live streaming events on STIRR, LiveXLive announced the launch of a new branded linear 24/7 channel, expected to begin streaming on STIRR in the first half of 2020.

Fans interested in tuning in to view live performances need only to download the free STIRR app, available on Roku TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV, as well as on iOS and Android devices. In addition, STIRR can be watched on the web at: www.STIRR.com.

About STIRR

STIRR is a free, ad-supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. Each week, STIRR delivers more than 2,400 hours of live, local news, in addition to more than 40 live, linear channels. The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices or at www.STIRR.com. Based in Santa Monica, CA, STIRR is a first of its kind OTT service created, owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing LiveXLive Media, Inc.'s growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in LiveXLive Media, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019, and in LiveXLive Media, Inc.'s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and LiveXLive Media, Inc. disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

