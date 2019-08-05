LiveXLive Returns To Livestream Sziget, Europe's Largest Music And Culture Festival

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that it will again livestream select performances from Budapest's 2019 Sziget Festival from August 7th through August 13th. As Sziget's official streaming and video-on-demand partner, LiveXLive will bring the best seat in the house to music fans who can't be at Sziget.

The Sziget Festival, which takes place in Budapest, Hungary, on the Óbuda Island, draws 550,000 people from more than 100 countries during its week-long run. Ranked as one of the Top 5 festivals in Europe by The Independent, more than 1,000 artists will perform at Sziget in 2019, including Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Florence + the Machine, Martin Garrix, the 1975, and twenty one pilots.

LiveXLive will stream select performances, as well as artist interviews and behind-the-scenes exclusives from August 7th to August 13th on https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/sziget-festival , as well as the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. The start times and livestream lineup will be announced on www.livexlive.com and LiveXLive's social handles and apps.

A next generation live social music platform, LiveXLive has globally livestreamed premiere music festivals and exclusive events from all over the world, producing in excess of 360 hours of original content that features more than 440 artists since May 2018. In addition, LiveXLive has developed a slate of original programming that includes more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

