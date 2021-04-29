LiveXLive, Social Gloves And Cybertino Strike Multi-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Global Strategic Partnership To Launch NFTs Collection

LIVEXLIVE IS THE FIRST STREAMING COMPANY TO OFFER AN NFT PPV PACKAGE Tweet this

"We are always looking to be innovative and find new ways to elevate our fans' experiences. When we decided to expand our presence in the NFT space, we knew we had to partner with Cybertino - the leader and trailblazer in this industry," stated LiveXLive's CEO and Chairman, Robert Ellin. "Together, we will be making history with the Social Gloves event by giving fans the opportunity to own a digital collectible forever alongside their PPV livestream purchase."

LiveXLive will be expanding its NFT opportunities across its flywheel - listen, watch, engage, attend and transact - to music, videos, podcasts/vodcasts, experiences, events and festivals. LiveXLive as an artist's first platform will engage with talent to create their personalized NFTs around the content they create. Cybertino will provide the network for all NFTs to be sold to fans globally.

"We're so excited to partner with LiveXLive and make history together," said Wilson Wei CEO & Founder. "Our whole mission is to support and expand the Creator community, and this partnership allows us to do it on a global stage with cultural royalty in a way that's never been done. Social Gloves is the world's first event where every pay-per-view livestream comes with an NFT and we're turning historic moments into NFT collectibles for fans to enjoy. This is big."

Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms is a one-of-a-kind, unprecedented live PPV global entertainment event featuring a boxing competition pitting the world's largest social media stars from YouTube against the icons of TikTok. The main event will feature Austin McBroom, founder of The ACE Family, squaring off against TikTok star and teen idol Bryce Hall. The fight card will also feature matches with DDG, Deji, FaZe Jarvis, Michael Le, Nate Wyatt, Tanner Fox, Tayler Holder, and Vinnie Hacker.

The pop culture live event will also include a unique music festival from a star-studded lineup of today's hottest pop, Latin, country, and hip-hop stars.

The first in a series of #SocialGloves mega boxing and entertainment live PPV events featuring the world's biggest social media stars, a unique music festival and live red carpet pre-show will kick off on Saturday, June 12 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The live event will accommodate close to 30,000 attendees, in a socially distanced configuration to ensure the health and safety of all guests. The PPV live broadcast will air on the LiveXLive platform, Facebook, and will be available on all devices able to livestream.

As LiveXLive is pushing the music industry further into the NFT space, celebrities and business leaders such as Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Beeple, and the Kings of Leon have all bet big on NFTs. Others include Shawn Mendes, Jake Paul, etc.

LiveXLive's platform provides an end-to-end solution for artists and bands to go direct to consumer, monetize performances and digital touring, as well as sell merch, NFTs and reach new audiences across LiveXLive's apps, site and OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, DISH Sling, STIRR and Roku.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @livexlive.

ABOUT CYBERTINO

Cybertino is the world's first NFT marketplace for Creators and Influencers, founded with the mission of extending Creator communities through NFT digital collectibles. Unlike other NFT marketplaces, Cybertino is 100% focused on supporting Creators/Influencers and their communities to set them up for success

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC.

LiveXLive PR Contact:

Aileen Budow

[email protected]

Mike Paffmann

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

(310) 601-2505

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

