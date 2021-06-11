LiveXLive Teams Up With StatHero To Become The Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Betting Partner For Social Gloves: Battle Of The Platforms

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today its partnership with StatHero, the explosive upstart in the daily fantasy market launching the first-ever Daily Fantasy Sportsbook, to be the exclusive place to wager on for Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms . The fight cards feature the world's largest social media stars from YouTube against the icons of TikTok. Austin McBroom, founder of The ACE Family, will square off against TikTok star and teen idol Bryce Hall for the main event. Plus, live performances from DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Migos, and more of today's top music artists.

Fans can now get in on the action for the most anticipated event of the summer Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms . The live pay-per-view ("PPV") event, which is bringing boxing, music, esports, fashion, and NFT's together for a unique pop culture live event on Saturday, June 12, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens , has now added the newest way to enjoy sports with StatHero to the incredible lineup. Players in-house and watching via PPV will have the chance to win cash prizes, seat upgrades, and play the 1st EVER Daily Fantasy Sportsbook.

To participate, fans go to Stathero.com/gloves . Players will handpick their fighters to go one-on-one against StatHero's fight cards. Every punch landed, every knockdown earns the players points on their way to besting StatHero. And there's more than just boxing, across all your favorite sports. StatHero has become a favorite of millennials, those new to fantasy gaming, and longtime fantasy sports fans alike because it's the only platform that favors the player. StatHero gives the player the advantage by showing their lineups ahead of time and simply daring players to beat them. New users can try StatHero's revolutionary gameplay by going to Stathero.com/gloves to get a $10 free play. Prizes for players signing up at the event include upgrades to floor seats at Social Gloves LIVE Event at Hard Rock Stadium and cash money!

"We are thrilled to partner with StatHero on Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms. Their platform taps into our fans' passion for the event and their favorite fighters by offering players the opportunity to get in on the action. Adding fantasy sports betting is the perfect complement to our LiveXLive's flywheel business model - listen, watch, attend, engage and transact,"said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

StatHero's Jason Jaramillo commented, "We could not think of a better way to introduce the 1st Daily Fantasy Sportsbook to the world. The buzz of Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms has been contagious, not only with the fans but with fantasy sports players as well. For the millions of fans of Tik Tok and YouTube StatHero & LiveXLive have now made the experience greater by allowing fans to win money on their favorite fighters."

Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the historic live PPV event is produced and distributed by LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, and Custom Personalization Solutions. Tickets for in-person seats at Hard Rock Stadium are on sale now to the general public at Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.com . LiveXLive PPV livestream packages are on sale now at socialgloves.livexlive.com .

For more information about #SocialGloves, sign up for email updates here: socialgloves.livexlive.com. You can also visit the official event platforms on YouTube , Instagram and Twitter .

LiveXLive's platforms in live streaming, streaming radio, podcast and vodcasts, original programming, and publishing provide rising artists with incredible exposure early on in their careers. LiveXLive's livestreams, festivals, and pay-per-view concerts afford artists the critical mass of viewers and listeners; establishing the platform as a must-stop on rising talent's exposure to audiences.

TikTok® and YouTube® are registered trademarks of Bytedance and Google respectively. Neither Social Gloves nor LiveXLive is any way affiliated with, nor endorsed by, either TikTok® or YouTube®

About STATHERO

Combining the best of fantasy sports, the instant gratification of a sportsbook, and survivor pools, StatHero is a first of its kind fantasy sports platform. The company has exploded in growth since founded in 2019 by Jason Jaramillo. Competing in online contests across a variety of professional sports, our players' only competition is StatHero itself, not the other players in a contest. StatHero allows players to play daily fantasy the way it was meant to be played - one-on-one. For more information, visit: www.stathero.com and follow us on Twitter @StatHeroHq.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

