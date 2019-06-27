LiveXLive To Exclusively Livestream Montreux Jazz Festival from Lake Geneva

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that it would livestream the acclaimed Montreux Jazz Festival for the second consecutive year. Pursuant to a five-year content and distribution partnership agreement announced in May 2018, LiveXLive will livestream from Lake Geneva on July 1, July 4-5, and July 13, the festival's closing night. The livestream is exclusive to LiveXLive outside of Switzerland.

The Montreux Jazz Festival, now in its 53rd year, will draw more than a quarter-million concertgoers. Exploring current sounds, and celebrating timeless music, more than 300 artists will perform at the festival, including Elton John, Slash, Janelle Monáe, Sting, Chemical Brothers, Cat Power, ZZ Top, Miss Lauryn Hill, Janet Jackson, and Thom Yorke. Montreux Jazz Festival's co-curator and global ambassador, Quincy Jones, will play on the festival's closing night. In addition to performances, LiveXLive will bring viewers artist interviews, behind-the-scenes exclusives, commentary, and segments highlighting the beauty of the festival's Lake Geneva backdrop.

"The Montreux Jazz Festival is hands down, my absolute favorite festival, and this year will mark my first time playing there with a full symphony orchestra!" Quincy Jones said. "We've got a star-studded lineup and will be performing all of the hits! I know it's going to be a very special night, and I hope as many of you as possible can join us there in person. But for those of you who can't make it to Montreux, it makes my soul smile to know that you can still experience some of the concert's magic through the LiveXLive platform, from any corner of the planet."

"Last year's Montreux Jazz Festival was a tremendous success, generating 4.5 million views," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "As we have continued to expand our global footprint and curate more and more exclusive festival rights, we fully expect to draw a much larger audience for this amazing event."

The Montreux Jazz Festival livestream can be accessed exclusively on the LiveXLive network, including all iOS and Android mobile devices. It can also be accessed via the network's OTT channels on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, and on YouTube, LiveXLive's Twitch channel, and other social platforms.

The start time and livestream schedule will be announced prior to the event on LiveXLive.com (https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/montreux-jazz-festival) and LiveXLive's social handles and apps.

Since May of 2018, LiveXLive has livestreamed 440 artists, produced in excess of 360 hours of original content, and developed a slate of original programming, including more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances as well as artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots,

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in West Hollywood, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

