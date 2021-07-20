LiveXLive to Exclusively Stream iHeartMedia's 2021 'iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One'

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media ( NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today its continued partnership with iHeartMedia with the return of the 'iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One' on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Now in its eighth year, the 2021 lineup of the festival will feature Country music's hottest artists including Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Lee Brice, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, Little Big Town and Carly Pearce performing live at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas hosted once again by iHeartMedia's nationally-syndicated top on-air Country personality, Bobby Bones.

LiveXLive will exclusively stream the main stage celebration for fans globally on livexlive.com and iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

"LiveXLive is proud to continue our partnership with iHeartMedia," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "This year's iHeartCountry festival marks the return of live events, and with it comes our ability to bring the festivities to fans globally with livestreams for a third consecutive year. We are truly excited to treat our viewers to a night filled with amazing music featuring a stacked lineup of some of the industry's biggest talent."

"The iHeartCountry Festival is one of Country music's most-anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting," said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. "Live music is back, and we can't wait to return to the Frank Erwin Center with this iconic lineup."

iHeartCountry has more than 150 Country stations across the U.S. reaching more than 110 million Country music listeners per month on broadcast alone, making it the largest Country broadcast radio group in America. The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is part of iHeartMedia's roster of nationally-recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year's event include Capital One, Progressive® Insurance, Ram Trucks, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Twisted Tea® Hard Iced Tea, with more to be announced. For more information visit iHeartRadio.com/countryfestival .

Capital One cardholders have exclusive access to special pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning Tuesday, July 27th at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT through Thursday, July 29th at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne . Additionally, Capital One cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy a VIP cardholder event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring an intimate performance by Lee Brice, as well as complimentary food and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 30th at 1pm ET/12pm CT via TexasBoxOffice.com . Livestream broadcasting exclusively via Livexlive.com .

About LiveXLive Media Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About the Frank Erwin Center

Located in the heart of downtown Austin, the Frank Erwin Center has served Central Texans with the best in live entertainment, including concerts, theatrical performances, family shows and sporting events since 1977. The multi-purpose facility, which celebrated its 40th Anniversary in November 2017, is owned and operated by The University of Texas at Austin and serves as the home court for the Texas Longhorns Men's and Women's basketball teams.

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide customers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access .

