LiveXLive To Launch Original Comedy, Sports And Podcasting Pay-Per-View Shows In Conjunction With Facebook Paid Online Events

Additional shows across a range of genres will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.

"LiveXLive will be working closely with Facebook in marketing this new paid online event experience; utilizing new and existing marketing tools to support LiveXLive subscriptions to our vast array of products and services. This will benefit talent and fans in a profound way on both platforms," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

"The growing momentum behind the use of Paid Online Events in the sports world is very real and this is another strong example," said Rob Shaw, Facebook Director of Sports League and Media Partnerships. "We're excited for LiveXLive to lean into the feature and continue to build a business on our platform."

LiveXLive has live-streamed over hundreds of artists through immersive pay-per-view concerts that have allowed fans more access to their favorite artists than ever before. Each LiveXLive PPV event is curated around the artist and provides additional perks such as exclusive merch, virtual meet-and-greets, access to behind-the-scenes footage, and more. LiveXLive has already booked some of the world's biggest acts such as Monsta X, Wonho, Trace Adkins, Pitbull, Modern Drummer Festival and Darius Rucker, just to name a few.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

