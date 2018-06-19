LiveXLive To Livestream 2018 Rock In Rio Festival Live From Lisbon To Music Fans Worldwide

LiveXLive will livestream highlights every day of the festival, which this year includes full performances by artists such as Muse, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and The Chemical Brothers. Throughout its 18 editions, Rock in Rio has presented more than 1900 artists to more than 9 million music fans since its 1985 inception. An iconic global live music event, the 2017 Rock in Rio Festival drew attendees from more than 62 countries.

LiveXLive will livestream select performances from Rock in Rio Lisbon beginning at 2:30 pm PST/5:30 pm EST on June 23, 24, 29 and 30. Available globally (excluding Portugal, Brazil, and China) on www.livexlive.com as well as the LiveXLive apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, the lineup for the livestream will be released prior to its start on each of the four days. A complete list of Rock in Rio 2018 performances is available at rockinrio.com

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network,' delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "would," "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, Amendment No. 5, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2017 (the "SEC") and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livexlive-to-livestream-2018-rock-in-rio-festival-live-from-lisbon-to-music-fans-worldwide-300668157.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.livexlive.com

