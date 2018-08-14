LiveXLive to Livestream Bumbershoot Festival Labor Day Weekend

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ : LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that it will livestream select performances, artist interviews, and behind-the-scenes exclusives from Seattle's Bumbershoot Festival on August 31, Sept.1 and Sept. 2, 2018. The first activation of a multi-year strategic partnership agreement between LiveXLive and Bumbershoot announced in December 2017, the Labor Day livestream brings the "best seat in the house" to live music fans all over the world.

An annual tradition since 1972, the Bumbershoot Festival pioneered multiple discipline arts festivals, setting a precedent by bringing music, comedy and dance as well as visual, culinary, and literary arts to its 74-acre Seattle Center grounds. This year, more than 140 artists will perform on a dozen indoor and outdoor stages, including headliners J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, SZA, Fleet Foxes, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Blondie, Illenium, Portugal. The Man, Phoenix, Cold War Kids, Bishop Briggs, dvsn and Chromeo. Attendance at the three-day festival is expected to exceed 130,000 people.

LiveXLive will stream daily performances and related original content live from Bumbershoot on all three festival days at https://www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/bumbershoot, as well as the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

An audio stream will be available on LiveXLive's Slacker Radio platform at www.slacker.com.

The start time and livestream lineup will be announced on www.livexlive.com and LiveXLive's social handles and apps.

For the complete Bumbershoot Festival lineup, visit www.bumbershoot.com.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ : LIVX ) (the "Company") is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

About Bumbershoot

Now approaching half a century, Bumbershoot is one of Seattle's largest cultural touchstones. Each year, thousands of people from across the country flock to Seattle Center to attend this acclaimed festival, which has become one of the biggest and most-loved contemporary festivals in North America, while having maintained its Northwest spirit and innovative roots. For more information and tickets visit: http://bumbershoot.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2018, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with SEC on August 20, 2018 and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

