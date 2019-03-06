LiveXLive Updates Key Performance Metrics, Achieves more than 50 Million Livestreams

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today reported new record results across all key viewing and content KPIs.

Following cross-platform streams of EDC Mexico and Weezer's Record Release Party at the iHeartRadio Theater in NYC, LiveXLive exceeded 50 million livestreams for the fiscal year to date and set new benchmarks for all the company's significant KPIs. Highlights included:

More than 50 million livestreams through February 28, 2019

Monthly active users increased by more than 8%, growing to 1.3 million, attributable in part to LiveXLive livestreams on the Slacker platform

Surpassed 660K subscribers, representing over 47% annual growth

subscribers, representing over 47% annual growth Completed 25 livestreamed events including EDC Mexico, Rolling Loud, Life is Beautiful, EDC Las Vegas, Rock on the Range, Country 500, Rock in Rio Lisbon, Montreux Jazz Festival, Sziget Festival and LiveXLive Presents events for the Grammys and CES

Introduced a new brand partnership at EDC Mexico with Dos Equis

EDC Mexico exceeded 3 million livestreams

Streamed more than 425 artists across nearly every genre of music, including Post Malone, Wiz Khalifa , Travis Scott , Nas, T-Pain, Shawn Mendes , Katy Perry , Demi Lovato , Jessie J, The Killers, Jack White , Muse, Deadmau5 and hundreds of others who reached a combined social audience of 2.5 billion

, , Nas, T-Pain, , , , Jessie J, The Killers, , Muse, Deadmau5 and hundreds of others who reached a combined social audience of 2.5 billion Launched more than 300 pieces of original content

"With 50 million livestreams, we have exceeded all expectations," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "This fiscal year, we've delivered 25 marquee events, including two shows in partnership with iHeartMedia. The metrics reflect our increased content offering, the Slacker integration, and the success of our cross-platform initiatives as we continue to build a next-generation funnel for original and archival content."

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music video streaming platforms; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio ( www.slacker.com ), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

