LiveXLive Will Exclusively Stream The iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Dan + Shay In Celebration Of "Good Things"

WHAT: iHeartMedia presents the "iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Dan + Shay", an exclusive concert on Tuesday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m. local time to celebrate the release of their new album "Good Things", which is available starting on August 13 via Warner Nashville. Hosted by Bobby Bones, the event will feature an intimate performance and interview, broadcast across Mainstream Country stations and promoted across Mainstream Country and Hot AC stations.







Fans can tune into a free video livestream on LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX ). The event will also broadcast across iHeartMedia's Mainstream Country stations radio stations.





WHEN: Video Livestream:

• Tuesday, August 17 at 7pm local time on LiveXLive

Digital Broadcast:

• Tuesday, August 17 at 7pm ET/4pm PT on iHeartCountry Radio

Radio Broadcast:

• Tuesday, August 17 at 7pm local time on iHeartMedia's Mainstream Country stations.





WHO: Dan + Shay is an American country music duo composed of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. They are signed to Warner Records Nashville and have released three albums, "Where It All Began", "Obsessed", and "Dan + Shay". Of their nine singles; five have topped the Country Airplay chart and two have topped the Hot Country Songs chart. From 2019–2021, the duo won three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the songs "Tequila", "Speechless", and "10,000 Hours".

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

