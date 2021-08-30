LiveXLive Will Exclusively Stream The iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Imagine Dragons In Celebration Of "Mercury - Act 1"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: iHeartMedia presents the "iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Imagine Dragons," an exclusive concert on Wednesday, September 8 at 10pm ET/7pm PT to celebrate the release of their new album "Mercury – Act 1," which will be released September 3 via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records. Hosted by Booker, the event will feature an intimate live performance and interview at the iHeartRadio Theater LA.

Fans can tune into a free video stream on LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX). The event will also be broadcast across iHeartMedia's Alternative and Hot AC radio stations.

WHEN: Live Video Stream:

Wednesday, September 8 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on LiveXLive

Radio Broadcast:

Wednesday, September 8 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on iHeartMedia's Alternative and Hot AC Radio Stations

WHO: Imagine Dragons is a multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning band from Las Vegas, Nevada, with lead singer Dan Reynolds, lead guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee, and drummer Daniel Platzman. The band first gained exposure with the release of their single "It's Time", followed by their award-winning debut studio album Night Visions (2012), which resulted in the chart-topping singles "Radioactive" and "Demons". Rolling Stone named "Radioactive", which held the record for most weeks charted on the Billboard Hot 100, the "biggest rock hit of the year". Their next two studio albums, Evolve (2017) and Origins (2018) also garnered critical approval, with Billboard naming them their "Biggest Band of 2017" and placing them at the top of their "Year in Rock" rankings for 2013, 2017, and 2018. They have two singles out now -- "Wrecked" and "Follow You," with the latter spending 5 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Alternative Radio charts. Their newest album, Mercury – Act 1 is available September 3.

